Powering the Future of Smart City Technology, NEXCOM’s NDiS B560 Elevates Digital Signage at 5G Speeds
Transit Signage, Smart Kiosks, and Outdoor Advertising Video Gets Faster and More Powerful with High-Performance NEXCOM PC
The NDiS B560 is our first digital signage player to support 5G networks and is suitable for most environments and conditions”FREMONT, CA, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of digital signage player appliance, announced today release of the NEXCOM NDiS B560, a more powerful digital signage player that meets wide temperature performance requirements. The embedded fanless box PC is designed to power indoor and outdoor signage with 5G enabled video and features a sleek industrial design and new components as requested by customers. From smart city kiosks to automated ticketing and outdoor bus schedules, the NDiS B560 is powering the future of customer engagement with remote management anytime using iAMT.
With superior processing power that supports stunning graphic displays and next-generation data protection and systems management, the NDiS B560 is an industry-leading display engine. It provides two Intel® socket-type CPUs – the 9th Generation Coffee Lake Refresh or 8th Generation Coffee Lake S – and up to Core™ i9. Advanced processors and HDMI 2.0 provide immersive, stunning 4K triple displays, supported by dual DDR4 memory up to 32GB. Both indoor and outdoor displays can be managed remotely with iAMT. The system’s onboard TPM 2.0 provides an additional layer of security, and a watchdog timer prevents system failure.
“The NDiS B560 is our first digital signage player to support 5G networks and is suitable for most environments and conditions,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “It’s designed to bring immersive, unforgettable customer experiences to any location, anywhere in the world. From outdoor hockey games to indoor flight schedules, the NDiS B560 is powering the future of automated customer engagement and smart city technology.”
Wide implementation of 5G is delivering higher bandwidths and lower latency in video streaming and real-time updates. To maximize use of this technology, the NDiS B560 offers three M.2 expansion slots (B, E, and M Key), with the B Key intended especially for 5G, leaving room for Wi-Fi, SSD, and video capture card capabilities as well. Two RJ45 LAN ports are available to provide local Ethernet. The NDiS B560 operates well within a wide temperature range of -20 to 60°C. An optional heating element provides even greater protections, from -40 to 60°C. The system’s specially designed aluminum top cover for thermal dissipation protects against overheating.
NEXCOM’s embedded NDiS B560 features an industrial design that condenses the system’s generous selection of I/Os. For use in limited space environments, the system’s slim design and light weight version provides the same components for use in a smaller temperature range of 0 to 40°C. This indoor version is especially suitable for smart city uses. In fact, legacy devices, such as parking machines powering barrier gates, can link to the embedded fanless box PC via its two COM ports.
Features
• Support 8th/9th generation Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 LGA socket type embedded processor, up to 35W
• Intel® integrated UHD 630 graphic engine
• Support 3 independent 4K2K 60Hz display output
• 3 x HDMI 2.0
• Support M.2 B/E/M Key
• Fanless design
• Support wide temperature -20~60°C
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
