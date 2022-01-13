IUB Office Closed January 17 in Observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Iowa Utilities Board will be closed on Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday. However, the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS) and IUB 24/7 will be available, and EFS filings made on January 17, 2022, will be processed by staff on Tuesday January 18, 2022. The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The IUB office is closed Saturdays and Sundays and official State holidays. For questions about EFS filings or for the IUB's web application IUB 24/7, please email ITSupport@iub.iowa.gov.