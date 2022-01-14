National CACFP Sponsors Association Announces CACFP Inspire Awards
The National CACFP Sponsors Association will honor Inspire Award recipients at the 2022 National Child Nutrition ConferenceROUND ROCK, TX, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has opened their nominations for the CACFP Inspire Awards. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve had to learn to adapt and change in a time of uncertainty in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). The awards will recognize those who overcame the challenges and went above and beyond expectations to provide for the children they serve. The awards will celebrate the incredible individuals and organizations who have reimagined and executed the CACFP during the pandemic.
If you know an individual or an organization who has shown their commitment to the CACFP throughout this time, please nominate them for one of the following awards. Self-nominations are welcomed.
CACFP Inspire Community Award: Recognizes an individual or organization who went above and beyond and served their community throughout the pandemic.
CACFP Inspire Trailblazer Award: Recognizes an individual or organization who successfully implemented innovative ideas and continued to administer the CACFP during the pandemic.
CACFP Inspire Collaboration Award: Recognizes an individual or organization who partnered with local organizations to fulfill the needs of the CACFP during the pandemic.
Nominations can be submitted HERE through February 15th, 2022. The awards ceremony will take place April 20, 2022 during the 36th National Child Nutrition Conference in New Orleans.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
