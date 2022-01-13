Submit Release
Provider Spotlight- Dr. Ngoc Truong

Healthpointe Medical Group is elated to have Dr. Ngoc Truong join the team, and is happy to introduce them to patients and providers alike.

Dr. Truong’s favorite part about being a doctor is being able to help her patients.”
— Healthpointe
LA MIRADA, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthpointe is excited to introduce you to one of the newest members of our doctoral team – Dr. Ngoc Truong! Dr. Truong specializes in Pain Management and Anesthesia, and we are elated to have her join our practice.

A Vietnam native, Dr. Truong’s interest in the medical field was sparked by a childhood experience in which her own mother was hospitalized. She went on to study medicine in Idaho, where she received her Bachelor’s in Nursing. After working as a registered nurse for a year afterward and after completing an internship at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, she attended the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Iowa.

She also attended the Riverside University Health System Medical Center, where she completed an Anesthesia Residency, as well as The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, where she finished a Pain Medicine Fellowship, with a focus on treating cancer pain.

Aside from the job security that comes along with practicing medicine, Dr. Truong’s favorite part about being a doctor is being able to help her patients, and outside of her medical practice, her favorite pastimes are spending time with her family and friends, exercising, and trying out new restaurants.

Healthpointe Can Help!
To learn more information about Dr. Truong, as well as Healthpointe’s specialties, programs offered, or appointments, please call (888) 824-5580.

