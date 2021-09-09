Healthpointe Aims to Beat Post-COVID Conditions Through COVID Recovery Program
Healthpointe Medical Group has created the unique COVID Recovery Program, which offers custom-tailored treatment plants for patients with 'long COVID'.
Our goal is to establish a center that can provide a comprehensive program with a multitude of providers to provide the best possible care for patients suffering from long-term issues from COVID-19.”LA MIRADA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As medical professionals around the world learn more about COVID-19 and its long-term effects, the need to treat these lasting symptoms becomes ever more pressing. Healthpointe, a multidisciplinary medical group with locations all around Southern California, has started the COVID Recovery Program with the intention of helping treat the lingering symptoms of long-haul, post-COVID conditions. Healthpointe has a variety of readily available specialists, including board-certified neurologists and neurosurgeons, pain management physicians, ENT physicians, psychologists, chiropractors, and physical therapists. Using their multifaceted approach, Healthpointe is well prepared to help patients with long-haul, post-COVID conditions after patients have recovered from viral COVID-19. With the help of their diverse specialist selection and dedicated medical office staff, Healthpointe’s COVID Recovery Program aims to help patients beat their post-COVID conditions by addressing both the physical and mental effects of the disease.
Long-haul, post-COVID conditions, also referred to as Long COVID, refers to the lingering effects of COVID-19 after a person has survived the initial illness. Long COVID symptoms include shortness of breath, weakness, fatigue, pain, loss of sense of smell or taste, difficulty swallowing, memory problems, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Unfortunately, Long COVID has affected multiple patients. For example, of all patients hospitalized for COVID-19, a staggering 76% have symptoms 6 months later, according to Healthline. Additionally, patients who had relatively mild cases of COVID-19 can also have long lasting post-COVID symptoms.
The COVID Recovery Program is spearheaded by Roman Shulze D.O. (Medical Director of Healthpointe) and Levon Margolin Ph.D. (Healthpointe Director of Psychological Services). According to Dr. Shulze:
Unfortunately, COVID may be here to stay and the number of survivors who have long-term symptoms, or ‘long haulers’, is not small. As the long-term health impact from this pandemic has yet to be fully understood, what is clear is that ‘long haulers’ need multidisciplinary, experienced care. At Healthpointe, our goal is to establish a center that can provide a comprehensive program with a multitude of providers to provide the best possible care for patients suffering from the long-term issues from COVID-19.
The COVID Recovery Program seeks to create individualized treatment programs to specifically target and treat the varying, long-term effects patients may experience after beating COVID-19. “What we have found in our clinics is that post-COVID symptoms are unique to each patient. Post-COVID patients can present with symptoms of depression, anxiety, and problems with memory. Fortunately, these symptoms can be treated effectively through the COVID Recovery Program,” said Dr. Margolin.
In addition to addressing the mental effects of long-term COVID, Healthpointe’s program can help patients improve muscle strength, increase endurance, treat loss of taste or smell, improve anxiety and depression; and improve memory problems. Additionally, the COVID Recovery Program can help resolve speech or swallowing issues, as well as strengthen pulmonary functioning.
As part of the COVID Recovery Program, Healthpointe has launched the website www.COVIDRecoveryProgram.com, which enables patients to access COVID-19 resources as well as learn more about the program.
If you have more questions about the COVID Recovery Program, or if you would like to get your treatment plan started today— call (888) 824-5632 to schedule an appointment at Healthpointe or log on to COVIDRecoveryProgram.com
