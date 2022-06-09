Provider Spotlight- Heather Nelch, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, a Key Player in the Healthpointe Communitry
Healthpointe is happy to shine a light on Heather Nelch, a Nurse Practitioner with a passion for helping others and a desire to serve.LA MIRADA, CA, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We at Healthpointe are excited to highlight one of our newest providers— Heather Nelch, Nurse Practitioner. Nelch has been working in the medical field since 2007, completing her Bachelor Degree in Nursing in 2016. She eventually went on to get her Master’s Degree in Nursing from USC in 2021, and is now a key member of our medical team here at Healthpointe.
Prior to becoming an RN and Nurse Practitioner, she worked in marketing and advertising for several high-profile clients in the entertainment, fashion, and medical fields. While working on a project concerning drugs and devices from the FDA, her interest in the medical field grew with a focus on patient advocacy. She then decided to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner.
Nelch spent some time working as an RN in a family practice as well as many years working as a bedside RN in the Pediatric ICU at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. During this time, she also mentored recent RN graduates.
Nelch grew up here in Orange County, but spent a lot of time in the Phoenix, AZ area. She currently resides in the Inland Empire, sticking with her Southern California roots. During her free time, she likes to spend time with family and create art pieces from various mediums.
She chose to work at Healthpointe because of the welcoming environment. Her favorite part about working with us so far is getting to know and learn from our many talented individuals on staff. Nelch is currently seeing patients at our Colton, Ontario, Perris, Temecula, and Corona offices.
Healthpointe Can Help!
To learn more information about Heather Nelch, as well as Healthpointe’s specialties, programs offered, or appointments, please call (888) 824-5580.
Miranda Eastman
Healthpointe Medical Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter