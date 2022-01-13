Submit Release
Today is National AMBER Alert Awareness Day

For Immediate Release January 13, 2022   TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today is National AMBER Alert Awareness Day and FDLE is highlighting Florida’s seven active AMBER Alert cases.   Zachary Bernhardt, missing since 2000, lead investigative agency Clearwater PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=191   Jarkeius Adside, missing since 2001, lead investigative agency Miami-Dade PD https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust.asp?ID=510   Trenton Duckett, missing since 2006, lead investigative agency Leesburg PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=17643   Bryan Dossantos-Gomes, missing since 2006, lead investigative agency Ft. Myers PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust.asp?ID=18898   HaLeigh Cummings, missing since 2009, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=28474   Unidentified female, missing since 2018, lead investigative agency Titusville PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust1pic.asp?ID=201234   Andrew Caballeiro, missing since 2020, lead investigative agency Miami-Dade PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=269390   FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “Citizen-provided information and tips continue to prove invaluable in missing children cases throughout Florida.  Please take a few minutes to review these cases.  If you have any information, contact the local agency listed on the flyer or 911.”   Thousands of Floridians have signed up at www.missingchildrenalert.com to receive Florida AMBER Alerts via e-mail and text message.  You can also follow FDLE on Facebook and Twitter, allowing you to quickly share alerts with others on social media.  

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001    

You just read:

