Today is National AMBER Alert Awareness Day
For Immediate Release January 13, 2022 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today is National AMBER Alert Awareness Day and FDLE is highlighting Florida’s seven active AMBER Alert cases. Zachary Bernhardt, missing since 2000, lead investigative agency Clearwater PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=191 Jarkeius Adside, missing since 2001, lead investigative agency Miami-Dade PD https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust.asp?ID=510 Trenton Duckett, missing since 2006, lead investigative agency Leesburg PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=17643 Bryan Dossantos-Gomes, missing since 2006, lead investigative agency Ft. Myers PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust.asp?ID=18898 HaLeigh Cummings, missing since 2009, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=28474 Unidentified female, missing since 2018, lead investigative agency Titusville PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust1pic.asp?ID=201234 Andrew Caballeiro, missing since 2020, lead investigative agency Miami-Dade PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=269390 FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “Citizen-provided information and tips continue to prove invaluable in missing children cases throughout Florida. Please take a few minutes to review these cases. If you have any information, contact the local agency listed on the flyer or 911.” Thousands of Floridians have signed up at www.missingchildrenalert.com to receive Florida AMBER Alerts via e-mail and text message. You can also follow FDLE on Facebook and Twitter, allowing you to quickly share alerts with others on social media.
