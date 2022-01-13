Staten Island Board of Realtors® Inducts 2022 President
Francis (Frank) J. Rizzo is the 59th president of the largest professional organization in the New York City Borough of Staten IslandSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francis (Frank) J. Rizzo, broker/owner of Cornerstone Realty, was sworn in Jan. 6 as the 59th president of the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) during the organization’s first meeting of the year.
The swearing-in, held virtually due to COVID-19 safeguards, also featured the induction of Rosanne La Fata of Re/Max Elite, as president-elect; Angelo Pappalardo, Century 21 Papp Realty, as immediate past president, and the members of SIBOR’s Board of Directors for 2022, including: Steven Caro, Robert DeFalco Realty; Ann Coppola, Master Associates; Robert J. Nixon, Prendamano Real Estate; Gal Ozana, Ozana Realty Group; Francine Reali, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Safari Realty; Frank Reali, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Safari Realty; Coleen M. Siracusa, Real Estate and Land Solutions; Annmarie Triolo, Prodigy Real Estate; Valerie Vargas, Keller Williams Realty Staten Island; Vincent M. Zaloom Jr., Century 21 Zaloom Realty, along with Michael Bloomfield of Tekie Geek and Eric Busuttil of CrossCountry Mortgage, who will serve as non-Realtor directors.
All SIBOR officers and directors generously volunteer their time and expertise to the organization.
“SIBOR’s 2022 leadership team has set an ambitious set of goals, and I look forward to working with this very strong team to reach their objectives,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIBOR. “Frank Rizzo has held a SIBOR executive position for the past four years and is extremely prepared to lead our organization this year.”
About the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR)
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property. Comprised of more than 2,300 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.
SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 250 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale. Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year.
All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). SIBOR may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at SIBORREALTORS.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
