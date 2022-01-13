Co-Founder of iWorkGlobal Joins GreenLight.ai as Director of Global Expansion
GreenLight brings on 20-year industry veteran, Paul Lloyd, to spearhead global expansion solidifying its place as the Employer of Record for the Future Of Work.
As Director of Global Expansion, Paul will spearhead GreenLight's international country rollout, further cementing GreenLight's position as the leading global Employer of Record.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the gig economy to the “Great Resignation”, developing cutting-edge HR technology couldn't be more important than it is today. In particular, the myriad of misclassification lawsuits last year has people around the world, especially those with contractors, paying attention to classification.
GreenLight.ai, the world’s first intelligent worker classification & payroll platform, is making it safe and simple to hire, manage, and pay freelancers and independent workers all over the world, currently operating in 23 countries and growing rapidly. This venture-funded startup has grown rapidly in the last few years and is already responsible for paying the independent workforces of some of the world's largest brands.
Showing no sign of slowing down, GreenLight is thrilled to announce they will be tackling the Future of Work with Paul Lloyd. Paul is a 20 year veteran of the industry, having previously co-founded iWorkGlobal (now part of Velocity Global), and left after their recent acquisition.
“As Director of Global Expansion, Paul will spearhead GreenLight's international country rollout, further cementing GreenLight's position as the leading global Employer of Record,” said Jason Posel, GreenLight’s CEO. Paul commented "I am delighted to be joining GreenLight as I firmly believe that market-leading technology is imperative in this industry, now, more than ever. GreenLight's technology, in my eyes, is clearly the market-leader. That fact, coupled with the huge opportunity ahead, made my decision to move to GreenLight an easy and exciting one."
GreenLight is excited to pair Paul’s exceptional experience with the $1B+ in contingent labor spend the GreenLight team has already managed. At the heart of GreenLight’s mission is passion for building technology that creates a positive and conscious impact. GreenLight welcomes Paul Lloyd as Director of Global Expansion, certain he will help this mission touch the lives of people all over the world.
About GreenLight.ai:
Leading brands and talent marketplaces use GreenLights APIs to make it easy to onboard any independent workers in 23 plus countries. Our modules include worker classification, o
