SI2 Expands Relationship with UMass Lowell
Defense contractor joins the UMass Lowell Research Institute and becomes a Corporate Academic Partner
SI2’s mission is to enable the warfighter to win, and to do that cost effectively, we are always searching for collaborative partners to help us enhance our products, services and delivery”BILLERICA, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joseph Kunze, President and CEO of SI2 Technologies, today announced an expansion of the company’s longstanding relationship with UMass Lowell for 2022. SI2 is now a member of the UMass Lowell Research Institute (UMLRI) and has also become a corporate academic partner with the university.
UMLRI, founded in 2020, is located just outside Hanscom Airforce Base in Lincoln, and works with the Massachusetts aerospace and defense industry to create a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups and venture capital firms spark innovation and stimulate business growth. Its mission is to eliminate barriers among the U.S. Department of Defense’s disparate partners by creating community, sharing resources and accelerating growth.
“SI2’s mission is to enable the warfighter to win, and to do that cost effectively, we are always searching for collaborative partners to help us enhance our products, services and delivery,” said Dr. Kunze. He continued, “We in turn, provide our partners with additional knowledge and resources to help them in their work with the Department of Defense.”
As a Corporate Academic Partner, SI2’s employees can access the education available through UMass Lowell’s Division of Graduate, Online and Professional Studies beginning this year. Benefits include group tuition discounts rates at UMass Lowell, tuition deferral, academic and enrollment support, and online assistance through a co-branded web portal. Employees can choose to take their courses onsite at UMass Lowell or SI2’s headquarters or opt for online or virtual delivery. Online undergraduate and advanced degrees are available for credit or non-credit.
“UMass Lowell is proud to expand its successful relationship with SI2 Technologies through this new academic partnership, which is tailored to the company’s needs as it works to empower its workforce,” said UMass Lowell’s Steven Tello, vice provost of graduate, online and professional studies. “UMass Lowell always stands ready to develop academic collaborations with area employers as part of the university’s steadfast commitment to the community.”
For several years, SI2 has partnered with UMass Lowell on its internship program and as a select strategic partner, investing in three of the university’s program areas and providing more than $150,000 in funding to support UMass Lowell’s initiatives.
“We want to ensure that our employees have the opportunity to take advantage of courses and training that will accelerate their personal and professional goals and UMass Lowell has a wide range of exceptional programming with delivery options that can be customized for everyone,” noted Dr. Kunze.
“Continued engagement with industry partners is a critical part of realizing UMass Lowell Research Institute’s mission of reducing barriers into the DoD acquisition and innovation ecosystem. We are proud to expand the existing university strategic relationship with Dr. Joe Kunze and SI2 by welcoming them into UMLRI and the Northstar Campus community, said Matthew McSwain, executive director of the UMass Lowell Research Institute. “We look forward to showcasing the talent and technologies of SI2 and working together collaboratively in areas our multi-service DoD acquisition and innovation partners can better understand and leverage.”
ABOUT SI2 Technologies
SI2 is a leader in designing and manufacturing electromagnetic systems for military and government platforms constrained for space, weight and power.
Established in 2003, SI2 designs, develops, delivers, and supports products for the defense and aerospace markets that not only enhance the warfighter’s effectiveness, but provide increased protection against current and emerging threats. The company takes projects from ideation and design to product manufacturing and testing. For more information, visit www.si2technologies.com
