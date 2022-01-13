Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc. Completes Record 2021 with $196 Million in Fundings
"We Finance America, One Truck at a Time"
CFF reports another record year with annual fundings of $196,000,000 from 2,357 deals and an average transaction size is $83,300.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc., a leader in transportation equipment financing, reported annual financial results ending December 31, 2021, of $196,466,000 in fundings. CFF funded 2357 transactions with an average transaction size of $83,300.
"Our team once again put together another record year. 2021 was difficult, but despite Covid, equipment shortages and supply chain issues we once again achieved record results. Our entire staff is committed to the success of our clients and CFF. We simply work tremendously well together, and we don’t give up…ever. In 2022, we will continue to stick to our fundamentals, and we expect another record year as a result” said Matt Manero, Founder and President of CFF.
About Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc.
Founded in 1995, privately held and located in Dallas, TX, CFF has grown to one of the largest transportation equipment finance companies in America. CFF offers financing products to the end users of transportation equipment within four primary industries of trucking, towing, construction, and delivery vehicles.
Learn more about CFF at www.cffnationwide.com and watch our corporate HQ video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CESopqUgAns
Matt Manero
Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc.
+1 972-247-8447
mmanero@cffnationwide.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
View CFF Headquarters in Dallas, TX