Former Ambassador of Panama to the United States Jaime Alemán Provides Grant to Educate Syrian Refugees in Lebanon
If we don’t educate our children, what hope do we have for their—and for our—future?”BEIRUT, LEBANON, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jaime Alemán, founding of partner of the global law firm Alcogal and the Republic of Panama’s former Ambassador to the United States, provided a generous grant to Jnainetna, an education center in Beirut that teaches English and Arabic literacy and mathematics skills to Syrian youth living as refugees in Lebanon.
“In my travels around the world, rarely have I encountered people as kind, hospitable, and talented as in Lebanon and Syria,” said Ambassador Alemán. “I’m honored to play my small part in cultivating that talent and desire to learn among Syrian youth living in Lebanon. For if we don’t educate our children, what hope do we have for their—and for our—future?”
Jnainetna, which means “Our garden” in Arabic, was begun in 2021 and currently teaches over 180 Syrian children, ages 5-13. The education center is an initiative of 50-50 Microfinance, which aims to help people develop the skills they’ll need later in life to succeed. Jnainetna’s slogan is “where young minds grow,” signaling its mission of cultivating knowledge and talent in children who do not otherwise have access to the education system.
“We are so happy to accept Ambassador Alemán’s generous donation,” said Alaa Burjas, Project Manager for Jnainetna. “With this funding, we can help educate more students, extend our programs for the full year, and perhaps even add workshops for adults, many of whom never learned to read. It’s a great help to our mission and we are grateful for this contribution.”
Ten years after the Syrian Civil War began, Lebanon remains home to more than one million Syrian refugees, many of whom are not able to work or attend school.
“Our students live in difficult circumstances. Ambassador Alemán’s grant will help us to provide a respite for these children, something to look forward to—we’ll be able to buy books for the kids, arts and crafts materials, and even take them on outings in the city,” added Amina Mousa, Head Administrator of Jnainetna.
