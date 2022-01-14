Broadstaff Appears on the Inc. 5000, no. 3,272 with a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 110%
Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of America's fastest-growing private companies places repeat nominee Broadstaff at No. 3,272.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadstaff, a Tampa-based staffing firm, landed its second-consecutive spot on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000. The magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies measures business’ three year revenue growth. Broadstaff’s three-year revenue growth of 110% earned its spot at no. 3,272.
Broadstaff has previously ranked no. 2,389 with a three-year revenue growth of 174% in the Inc. 5000 2020 list. In addition to its highly coveted placement on the Inc. 5000, Broadstaff has been named the 15th fastest growing company in the Tampa Bay area by the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2019 Fast 50.
Broadstaff is a specialized staffing firm dedicated to the resource needs of telecommunications and technology. With over 30 years of combined industry experience, Broadstaff’s unique recruiting model and “people first” culture has made them a top national staffing firm for tech and telecom company leaders.
“Broadstaff’s growth can be attributed to our love for people. We aren’t just focused on our revenue growth — we are focused on helping people find jobs and helping companies grow,” said Carrie Charles, Broadstaff CEO. “Our passion for changing lives shows, and it’s a great honor to have been recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row.”
About Broadstaff
Broadstaff is a Tampa-based communications and technology staffing firm determined to deliver high quality contract and direct hire services. Founded in 2015, Broadstaff is fluent in wireless, OSP, IT, 5G and Energy. Broadstaff emphasizes the empowerment of individuals, expects extraordinary results and encourages greatness daily. Transparency, integrity and honest communication are at the heart of Broadstaff.
For more information about Broadstaff, visit www.broadstaffglobal.com, or connect with us and find your next opportunity at inquiries@broadstaffglobal.com.
