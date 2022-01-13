Framework Architects is Making Big Plays in Commercial Design with the new Gathered Foods Headquarters at The Yard

Gathered Foods Headquarters entry Gathered Foods test kitchen Framework Architects cofounders Jeremy Koomler and Marvin Bonilla

Jeremy Koomler and Marvin Bonilla co-founded Framework Architects, a design practice in Austin, to serve commercial and institutional design clients.

We’re incredibly happy with the end result, and it’s a testament to the creative, thorough and thoughtful work of the Framework team.” — Christine Mei, Gathered Foods CEO

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy Koomler, NCARB, and Marvin Bonilla, NCARB have co-founded a new architectural design practice in Austin, Texas, dedicated to local commercial and institutional design – Framework Architects.

The Framework Architects team is currently working on Over Yonder Nature School, a nature-focused preschool located on a five-acre, wooded site, Learning Path Childcare Center, a new ground-up daycare in Marble Falls, and Helm Corporate Real Estate in Austin’s Riverside/Oltorf neighborhood. The company provides full design services from site selection and design development through construction documents, permitting and construction administration support.

Bonilla says, “Framework’s logo is a triangle, that derives from the delta symbol used in architecture to denote something has changed. Our goal is to change the framework of the owner/contractor/architect relationship and make them aligned. The two pieces symbolize two entities coming together.” Koomler adds, “We have created an architectural studio built on collaboration and with a culture of mentorship. Our non-hierarchical studio will invite the brightest talent, and in doing so, become a respected competitor in commercial architecture in Austin.”

The team recently completed Gathered Foods' new headquarters space in Austin. This innovative company – the makers of Good Catch, an award-winning brand of plant-based seafood – wanted a unique and creative new space to include a culinary lab and studio kitchen for video production, among other unique needs. The company’s mission, which is focused on sustainability, was used as a compass to begin looking for fit-out space in the Austin area.

With help from Framework, Gathered Foods ultimately selected space at The Yard, a new development in the revitalized St. Elmo warehouse district, housing community-minded businesses, local entrepreneurs, fresh tech ideas, and South Austin culture. The new Gathered Foods headquarters includes executive and communal workspace, meeting spaces, a culinary lab and test kitchen, back-of-house kitchen support, and a studio kitchen for filming and photography. Framework engaged S. Tipton Studio for interior design, APTUS Engineering for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing, and Hollingsworth Pack for structural engineering.

Christine Mei, Gathered Foods CEO, said, “Our new space is more than an office. It’s a workspace, a meeting place, an event space and a creative space, with a kitchen at its heart. We’re incredibly happy with the end result, and it’s a testament to the creative, thorough and thoughtful work of the Framework team.” The final headquarters space is 14,000 sq. ft. and is located at 440 E. St. Elmo Rd., Building D. The project finished construction at the end of November 2021.

Framework Architects was established from two designers’ passion for servant-based leadership and innovative problem-solving. The company aims to lead its clients through the challenging design and construction process, with continual, predictable outcomes.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is an innovative food company focused on propelling change through plant-based alternatives. United by a love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm, and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating craveworthy plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everybody in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.