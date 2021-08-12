Node AEC receives two awards from BUILD Magazine in this year’s 2021 Architecture Awards

Node AEC Middle Village is the first precertified passive house in Middle Village, Queens.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BUILD Magazine recently announced the winners of its seventh annual Architecture Awards, honoring the incredible designs conducted by the world’s most pioneering and innovative architects. New York City’s Node Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (Node AEC) was recognized as the Most Innovative Multi-Disciplinary Architecture & Engineering Consulting Firm in the Northeast USA and for Excellence in Sustainable Residential Architecture.

In their application, Node AEC demonstrated a commitment to community through the transformational and sustainable projects it designs throughout New York. The company has designed a variety of passive-house certified projects both single and multi-family residential: Middle Village, the first passive house certified residence in Middle Village, Queens and Village of New Hyde Park, another passive-house designed residence. Charlotte Gardens and Off Bryant in the Bronx are both passive house designed multi-family buildings. Node’s focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and a greener New York for all is evidenced in all the company’s multi-family commercial and residential projects.

Jakov Saric, principal and co-founder for Node AEC said, “We believe our contribution to society is achieved by providing efficient, environmentally-friendly designs. We live, work, and volunteer within this community and are honored to provide many projects that make our city more sustainable, providing better living environments for all.”

BUILD’s highly anticipated 2021 Architecture Award winners feature companies focused on including sustainable and efficient methods to modern projects, also recognizing those that are pioneers in passive design, like Node AEC, based in New York City.

About NODE AEC

NODE is a multi-disciplinary architecture, engineering, and consulting firm with a diverse portfolio of small and large scale works with a commitment to sustainability and Passive House design. The driving goal of the company is to find a “node” where design and function meet and add the greatest value. Visit us at www.nodeaec.com or find us on social media.

