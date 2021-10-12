Node AEC in New York City Receives Two Muse Design Awards

Imbros Lofts is a commercial building in Long Island City, Queens. Elmhurst Terrace is a multi-family residential building in Queens. Elmhurst Terrace is an inviting respite in a bustling neighborhood.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muse Design Awards named New York City’s Node Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (Node AEC) as a Gold Winner in the Multi-Unit Housing Low Rise Category for Elmhurst Terrace and Silver Winner in the Commercial Building Category for Imbros Lofts in its 2021 awards program. Muse is an international competition for designers whose craftsmanship shift paradigms. The awards program includes more than 30 jurors from across the globe.

Multi-Unit Housing Low Rise – Gold Award Winner

Although six individual buildings, Elmhurst Terrace in Queens, NYC, is one homogeneous 30,000 sq. ft. mixed-use building with private greenspace and sustainable features with a staggered, shared rear access in the back. The project will feature 12 units ranging in size from 532 to 1,480 sq. ft. each with terrace or balcony spaces. The second-floor units will also have additional outdoor space with a kitchen and pergola, bringing the inside outdoors. Currently, the superstructure is 90% complete and is expected construction cost is approximately $10 million.

Designed using Passive House principals, Elmhurst Terrace features triple glazed windows, a super insulated envelope, an Energy Recovery Ventilation System (ERV), and a blue roof system, which help the building exceed energy code compliance by 50%.

Commercial Building – Silver Award Winner

Imbros Lofts is a new 14 story, 85,157 sq. ft. mixed-use building at the epicenter of one of NYC’s most exciting “up-and-coming” neighborhoods, Long Island City. The building has five parking levels, warehouse space, a community center, offices, and a restaurant with an open-air terrace on the top floors. Construction is set to start in Spring of 2022 and, once complete, will be a true testament to an inviting work and play environment. Also designed with sustainability in mind, Imbros Lofts features triples glazed windows, rooftop solar panels, and will exceed energy code compliance by 41%.

A Certified Passive House Designer through the Passive House Institute, Node AEC’s principal and co-founder Jakov Saric says, “Following Passive House principles is one way we improve the eco-friendliness of our built environment and contribute to society. From our design to the selection of materials, we implement these principles on every building we design. It is at the core of who we are and how we intend to give back to our community.” Node AEC continues its commitment to sustainability through its single and multi-family, commercial, and hospitality designs throughout greater New York City.

About NODE AEC

NODE is a multi-disciplinary architecture, engineering, and consulting firm with a diverse portfolio of small and large scale works with a commitment to sustainability and Passive House design. The driving goal of the company is to find a “node” where design and function meet and add the greatest value. Visit us at www.nodeaec.com or find us on social media.



