Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

Funding and eligibility are not guaranteed, but funds are projected to be available for the following areas of the state where allocations have not been exhausted and tenants in these areas are encouraged to apply.

Dutchess County

Nassau County (not including the towns of Hempstead or Oyster Bay)

Oneida County

Saratoga County

Suffolk County (not including the towns of Babylon, Brookhaven, or Islip)

Households in any part of the state with income over 80 percent and up to 120 percent of area median income can still apply for state-funded emergency rental assistance.