Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,342 in the last 365 days.

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

Funding and eligibility are not guaranteed, but funds are projected to be available for the following areas of the state where allocations have not been exhausted and tenants in these areas are encouraged to apply.

  • Dutchess County
  • Nassau County (not including the towns of Hempstead or Oyster Bay)
  • Oneida County
  • Saratoga County
  • Suffolk County (not including the towns of Babylon, Brookhaven, or Islip)

Households in any part of the state with income over 80 percent and up to 120 percent of area median income can still apply for state-funded emergency rental assistance.

You just read:

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.