The Crowley Company Awarded Service of the Year, Three Platinum Awards in 2022 Library Program
The platinum award-winning Zeutschel ScanStudio is utilized in Crowley's digitization services bureau, which was named 2022 MLA Service of the Year
Modern Library Awards Program Honors Crowley Digitization Services and Scanners
To be honored with a Modern Library Award is, by extension, to be honored by our customers. Because the awards are based on client and end-user feedback, they are especially gratifying.”FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crowley Company (Crowley), a worldwide leader in digitization scanning solutions and services with offices in Frederick, Maryland, San Dimas, California and Basingstoke, UK, is pleased to announce that the firm has been honored for the eighth consecutive year with multiple LibraryWorks’ Modern Library Awards (MLA). Since the programs’ inception in 2015, Crowley has amassed 25 total awards, this year earning the program’s highest honors for its Digitization Services division – Service of the Year with a Platinum rating.
— Pat Crowley, The Crowley Company president
The company’s two scanner entries – the Zeutschel ScanStudio and the Crowley UScan+ HD – also garnered Platinum-level awards.
Notes Crowley president, Patrick Crowley, “To be honored with a Modern Library Award is, by extension, to be honored by our customers. Because the awards are based on client and end-user feedback, they are especially gratifying. I find it a testament as well to our manufacturing, imaging, technical support and scanner representative teams for establishing such diverse longevity in both this awards program and the cultural heritage and records management markets in general.”
About MLA Judging
The Modern Library Awards were created to recognize the top products and services in the library industry. Applications were submitted in the Fall of 2021, batched into small groups and sent to the LibraryWorks database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic and special libraries for judging. Only customers having experience with the products or services submitted were permitted to judge, resulting in an unbiased format.
All entries were ranked and scored by direct end-users. Judging was on a scale of 1-10 and covered the areas of functionality, value and customer service.
Crowley’s 2022 Honorees
Crowley Imaging. As a repository for historical materials, records and collected works, libraries comprise a significant portion of Crowley Imaging’s, the company’s digitization services division, clientele. Since 1980, Crowley has served the preservation needs of archivists, librarians, historians and record managers by digitizing important cultural heritage documents, newspapers, maps, books, microfilm, photographs, slides and other media. Crowley’s own history is steeped in micrographics, ensuring a full understanding of the analog-to-digital cycle and its unique challenges. As a manufacturer and reseller of the most-used scanner brands in the industry, Crowley Imaging’s access to technology for quality digitization is unparalleled, resulting in the divisions’ second Service of the Year award (2017, 2022) and fifth MLA platinum distinction.
Zeutschel ScanStudio Document and Graphic Arts Scanner. A consecutive year Platinum honoree, the ScanStudio is hailed as an all-in-one graphic arts capture studio for archives and libraries with multi-media collections, the Zeutschel ScanStudio utilizes high-quality German engineering to expertly digitize all media types including: photos, negatives; bound and loose documents; stamps and collections with fine detail; oversized maps, blueprints and more. Available in A0, A1 and A2 sizes, the ScanStudio offers an option of 100 or 150 MP cameras use and can consistently capture images meeting 4-star FADGI guidelines.
Crowley UScan+ HD Universal Film (UF) Scanner Series. In developing and manufacturing the UScan+ HD UF scanner line as a part of the Crowley brand, the company employed decades of industry-leading Mekel Technology and Wicks and Wilson technologies, marrying high-volume microfilm digitization expertise with library reading room requirements. Driven by affordability and ease-of-use, the Uscan+ HD-series is utilized for microfilm research, low-volume microfilm collection digitization and as a replacement for outdated microfilm reader-printers.
Scanner benefits include an 18-megapixel ultra-high resolution active pixel area array sensor and a full host of versatile features including: batch scanning; optical character recognition (OCR) capability; optional pay-per-use interfaces; ILL-compatibility; image editing; multiple print and electronic output options; and many others.
Since 2015, The Crowley Company products and services have won a total of 25 Modern Library Awards. View them all here. Past award-winning scanners not mentioned above include the Zeutschel OS Q-series, OS 14000, OS 12002 and zeta scan systems and the Crowley ODS book scanner.
About The Crowley Company
The Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.
About LibraryWorks
LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. The LibraryWorks family of resources can help to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.
About the Modern Library Awards program
The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a review program designed to recognize elite products and services in the market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.
