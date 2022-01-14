AdMass is set to transform influencer marketing while turning customers into brand advocates
AdMass was created with a vision to ensure that anyone can earn discounts, rewards, and money by posting about products they love on social media
AdMass was created with a vision to ensure that anyone – no matter how many followers they have – can earn discounts, rewards, and money by posting about products they love on social media.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With AdMass, turning customers into brand advocates is now easier, and more effective than ever before, because the most effective brand influencers are actually customers.
— Yuri Kaplan
The idea is to offer customers rewards in exchange for promotions, like discounts on repeat purchases, which in turn will help drive more repeat sales.
“The goal is to democratize influencer marketing. AdMass was created with a vision to ensure that anyone – no matter how many followers they have – can earn discounts, rewards, and money by posting about products they love on social media,” explains Kaplan.
“And for brands who want to grow in the social media world, then AdMass is the next best bet in 2022,” he adds.
AdMass is perfect for frequently purchased products and services since it helps companies offer customers a flat fee or percentage-off the next purchase in exchange for promotional posts.
Of course, companies could always pay hundreds-of-thousands-of-dollars to a celebrity influencer to endorse a brand. However, the truth is, a person is five times more likely to purchase a product or use a service that was recommended on social media from a friend or family member than they would be from a seeing a social media post by a celebrity.
No matter what a company does, or the size of a business, AdMass can seamlessly integrate it into a customer’s journey. AdMass will turn email lists into promotional posts and drive new and repeat sales, as well as drive customers directly from shopping pages using custom links. Brands can also add QR codes to products and retail locations to drive organic promotions.
As AdMass’s co-founder Daniel Lasek explains, “The past couple of years has had dramatic effects on the bottom line of thousands of companies, forcing many to rethink where they direct their marketing budgets.”
“The solution is online and on social media, and now, more than ever, brands need the help of everyone, including those with social media accounts and who are inspired and motivated to promote products and services they love,” he adds.
AdMass also allows users to optimize future marketing with predictive analytics. After promotional campaigns, AdMass’s AI technology scans social media profiles of every customer and provides valuable insights into behavior, helping personalize future marketing and increasing customer loyalty.
Regardless of the size of a marketing budget, AdMass has a promotion plan that will fit any budget. AdMass provides every business plan member with a team of experts to help monitor and optimize campaigns, payment protection, and real-time reporting. The AdMass team will also export and analyze data for all its customers.
AdMass is a member of The Forge – Built by McMaster University, a business incubator funded by McMaster University, serving novel and scalable startups in the Hamilton, Greater Toronto and Niagara Regions.
Visit AdMass today and learn how to use this innovative platform to deliver cost effective marketing campaigns.
