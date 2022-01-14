COVID-19 Impacts The Online Tutoring Industry Positively As Per TBRC's Online Tutoring Global Market Report 2022

Online Tutoring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Online Tutoring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the online tutoring market research report, the increasing demand for e-learning due to the impact of COVID-19 is driving the growth of the market. COVID-19 has resulted in the closure of schools around the world. As a result, education has changed dramatically, with a marked rise in e-learning and online tutoring taking place remotely and through online platforms. For example, Byju's, an India-based educational technology and online tutoring company, announced free live classes on its Think and Learn app and saw an increase in the number of new students using its product by 200%. Therefore, the increasing demand for e-learning is expected to drive the growth of the online tutoring market.

The online tutoring market consists of sales of online tutoring services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide online tutoring services. Online tutoring is the tutoring process in a digital, interactive, or connected environment wherein teachers and students are in different geographical locations.

The global online tutoring market size is expected to grow from $6.98 billion in 2021 to $8.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The change in the online tutoring market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The online tutoring market is expected to reach $14.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Companies are increasingly investing in online tutoring market trends such as gamification for better user engagement. Gamification in e-learning and online tutoring is expected to inspire a game-like reaction and engagement among learners. This results in improved information retention, motivation and increased productivity. For instance, in June 2020, Byju's, an India-based educational technology and online tutoring company, introduced Disney BYJU’S Early Learn app for Android and iOS, which involves gamification strategies. Other online tutoring companies such as Class Dojo and rainscape have also invested in gamification.

TBRC’s global online tutoring market analysis identifies the following segments by type into STEM courses, language courses, other courses; by application into K-12, college students, in-service education, others; by sales channel type into private coaching, international organizations and associations, educational institutes, others

Major players covered in the global online tutoring industry are Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Chegg, BYJU’S, Embibe, Khan Academy, TutStu Education, Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., Tutor Eye Inc., Varsity Tutors, ThoughtCo., GradeStack Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Fleet Education Services.

Online Tutoring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides an online tutoring market overview, forecast online tutoring market size and growth for the whole market, online tutoring market segments, geographies, online tutoring market trends, online tutoring market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

