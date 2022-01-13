Lucerne, Switzerland - "Best International Business Location Award For 2022" - World Biz Magazine
This award will now put Lucerne on the radar of other exciting companies worldwide that are looking for footprint in Europe, want to optimize their global supply chain or establish an R&D center.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly esteemed Award granted to select locations offering outstanding advantages for global enterprises.
World Biz Magazine, the global C-suite journal for the leaders of international companies, is pleased to announce that Lucerne, Switzerland has received the prestigious distinction of World’s Best International Business Location for 2022.
The selection comes after a highly selective process that evaluated 50 city-regions worldwide to identify those with the most compelling value propositions for companies evaluating options for international location. World Biz Magazine’s team of researchers and analysts carefully evaluated each region to narrow down the field to four finalists, the winner was then selected by a panel of judges drawn from WBM’s readership and Editorial board.
Lucerne was selected because of four main reasons:
Cost Advantages
Corporations that locate in the canton of Lucerne can immediately tap into major cost benefits. Corporate tax is significantly lower in Switzerland than in most countries. Specifically, areas in the canton of Lucerne offer some of the lowest tax rates in Switzerland.
Qualified Professionals
Lucerne is a prosperous economic area that offers a large pool of qualified, highly-skilled, and multilingual workers who are steeped in a culture of innovation, international orientation and high productivity.
Location and Accessibility
Lucerne is located in the middle of Switzerland (part of the Zurich metropolitan area, Switzerland’s strongest economic region) and is right at the heart of Europe. Three of the continent’s largest markets (Germany, France and Italy) are nearby. Due to its excellent transport system and links, Lucerne is easily accessible to the world's major economic centers.
Quality of Life
The starting point of understanding Lucerne’s unique work-life balance is knowing that you will be working and living where others spend their holidays. Lucerne is the most popular city in Switzerland, the region’s cultural and leisure offerings are unique and internationally acclaimed. The Lucerne region offers mountains and lakes, attractive cities and vast landscapes. Lucerne also benefits from an abundance of first-class infrastructure, healthcare and educational opportunities.
In addition, Lucerne’s strong industry diversity, abundance of success stories, and the unparalleled quality of service and friendliness from the team at Lucerne Business (www.lucerne-business.com) were strong factors that contributed to the selection.
“We are very pleased to receive this award from World Biz Magazine. This award will now put Lucerne on the radar of other exciting companies worldwide that are looking for footprint in Europe, want to optimize their global supply chain or establish an R&D center. Lucerne as a business location is constantly evolving and every new company that comes to Lucerne makes a valuable contribution to the diversity, strength, and attractiveness of our location.”
Commented Mathias Lischer, Head of FDI & Promotion at Business Lucerne, the organisation responsible for sharing Lucerne's compelling business advantages to the globe. www.lucerne-business.com
World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite business journal with a readership spanning 32 countries.
