Jeptha Creed Distillery Has Their Best Year To Date
Changes In Business Model Lead To Significant Growth In 2021SHELBYVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeptha Creed’s 2021 numbers have revealed one of the largest years of growth to date. Between visitors to their Shelbyville location and products sold across the United States and United Kingdom, company growth was around 15% across the board. Guest traffic to their Shelbyville location grew from their previous 2019 high to 48,500 visitors in 2021. 73% of these visitors came from out of state and country, whilst 27% visited from their home state of Kentucky. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly all businesses in one way or another. This global health crisis has required most to adjust their operations, while forcing some to ultimately close their doors for good. Jeptha Creed Distillery was not immune to the challenges presented by this on-going pandemic. In 2020, the Jeptha Creed team assessed how the coronavirus was affecting the world and pivoted to respond. This included producing hand sanitizer to assist with shortages among first responders and making drastic changes to their business model. Their goals for 2022 are ambitious, including but not limited to: adding new products to their line-up, experiences at their visitor center, and distributing into new states. The future is looking bright for this family woman owned, family operated craft bourbon brand.
WHAT: Jeptha Creed Distillery in Shelbyville Kentucky has their largest growth year to date, despite a worldwide pandemic.
Jeptha Creed Distillery
500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, KY 40065
Joyce Nethery, Co-Owner and Master Distiller, Jeptha Creed
Autumn Nethery, Co-Owner and Marketing Manager, Jeptha Creed
Christian Kern
Jeptha Creed Distillery
