Jeptha Creed Distillery Releases Bottled-In-Bond Rye Bourbon
On their 5th anniversary, this November 11th, Jeptha Creed Distillery is releasing their first Estate Grown Bloody Butcher Corn Bottled-In-Bond Rye Bourbon.SHELBYVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This rye bourbon has been barrel-aged at least 4 years, in a single season, in a bonded barrel barn, and is proofed right at 50% ABV. It has a rye mash bill of Bloody Butcher corn, malted rye, and malted barley. All of the Bloody Butcher corn was estate grown, on their own farmland within 10 miles of the distillery. This rye bourbon will be available for purchase in the distillery gift shop, online to KY, ND, AK, D.C., and in select stores throughout KY and IN on November 11th, 2021. It will be available in select stores throughout IL, TN, and MO in March 2022.
The Bourbon
Jeptha Creed Bottled-In-Bond Rye Bourbon
50% ABV | 100 Proof
Mash Notes: 75% Bloody Butcher Corn / 20% Malted Rye / 5% Malted Barley
Nose: Sweet orange creme brulee, followed by bold baking spices, and dried cranberries.
Palate: Light carmel, vanilla, cinnamon, and lemongrass with undertones of sweet oak.
Finish: Long smooth buttery finish with whispers of ginger and cinnamon that dance across your tongue.
Release Day
The Thursday, November 11th, 2021 Jeptha Creed Distillery will be open to the public from 11am - 6pm for bottle purchase and regular business. Join Jeptha Creed's Master Distiller Joyce Nethery for a meet and greet and bottle signing from 3pm - 5pm. Due to limited availability rye bourbon purchase will be limited to 1 bottle per guest.
WHAT: Jeptha Creed Distillery Bottled-In-Bond Rye Bourbon Release
WHEN: November 11th, 2021
WHERE: Jeptha Creed gift shop, online to KY, ND, AK, D.C., and in select stores throughout KY and IN on November 11th, 2021. It will be available in select stores throughout IL, TN, and MO in March 2022.
About Jeptha Creed Distillery
Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old fashioned methods to meet today’s demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow some the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, brandy, and bourbon.
