Jeptha Creed Debuts New Winter Bar Menu
New Cocktails And Samplers To Highlight Their BourbonSHELBYVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeptha Creed Distillery has announced their new winter bar cocktail menu crafted specifically to highlight their bourbon. With their new Bottled-In-Bond Rye Bourbon release in November, Jeptha Creed expanded their menu to include an Aged Spirits Sampler and five brand new bourbon cocktails.
Some of these new bourbon cocktails include The Revolver, Apple Grove, and The Clever Sage. The Revolver is a coffee forward cocktail with hints of vanilla and orange. The Apple Grove features apple cider and lemon for a sweet yet tart twist. Lastly, The Clever Sage highlights cinnamon and egg white for a sweet and light sip.
The bar menu features a new Samplers & Pours section including the new Aged Spirits Sampler and a Master Distiller Select pour of their cask strength rye bourbon. Guests can look forward to the money spent on the Master Distiller Select pour going toward their bottle purchase. Visitors who may be less bourbon inclined will now also find vodka and moonshine samplers to taste non-bourbon spirits.
"We are so excited to have four different bourbons available at the same," said Jeptha Creed General Manager Bradley Smith," so we really wanted to be able to highlight them with our visitors."
Jeptha Creed Distillery's bar is open Thursday through Sunday. Visit jepthacreed.com/our-bar to plan a visit or view the full menu. To learn more about Jeptha Creed, or schedule interviews, contact Jeptha Creed's Marketing Manager Christian Kern by email at ckern@jepthacreed.com or by phone at 502-645-2702.
About Jeptha Creed Distillery (jepthacreed.com)
Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old fashioned methods to meet today’s demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow some the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, brandy, and bourbon.
