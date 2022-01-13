Statistical Data on Anti-illegal Workers Operations in December 2021
MACAU, January 13 - Concerning the joint and sole operations against illegal workers launched by the Public Security Police Force, the Labour Affairs Bureau and other authorities in December 2021 at construction sites, private flats, commercial and industrial establishments, etc., the figures are set out below.
Statistical data on anti-illegal workers operations in December 2021
Locations inspected
306
Suspected illegal workers detected
35