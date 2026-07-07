Inter-departmental inspections conducted to urge sector to accurately and clearly label fees for veterinary clinical care services

MACAU, July 7 - To continuously enhance the service quality of local veterinary clinical care services and protect the rights and interests of pet owners, the Consumer Council and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) carry out joint inspections to publicise the regulations of “Consumer Rights and Interests Protection Law”, urging members of the sector to uphold integrity in business and build a transparent, law-abiding environment for consumers together.

Inspections and publicity stepped up to urge for open and transparent fees

Since the “Consumer Rights and Interests Protection Law” has come into effect, the Consumer Council has been striving to promote fair transactions between consumers and business operators by enhancing the transparency of the latter’s business conduct, so as to protect the former’s legal rights and interests. Meanwhile, the “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons” mandates that registered surgeons have sufficient communication with consumers regarding the fees they charge, and show a clear price list of veterinary clinical care services to ensure consumers are informed beforehand, further safeguarding their right to know and right to choose.

The Consumer Council and IAM recently conducted joint inspections of 26 establishments of veterinary clinical care in Macao. The inspections focused on how these establishments display information regarding the prices of their clinical care services and products. The two departments reiterated the legal requirements and emphasised the importance of integrity in business, urging the sector to enhance price transparency so as to reduce consumer disputes.

Promoting integrity and encouraging voluntary participation of sector

Through its “Certified Shop Scheme”, the Consumer Council has established a code of practice for the pet product retail and service sector. “Certified Shops” are required to adhere to this code, and the sector is encouraged to participate voluntarily in the scheme and join hands to create a transparent, law-abiding environment for consumers.

The Consumer Council and IAM remind consumers to patronise licensed establishments of veterinary clinical care to safeguard their consumer rights and interests. Information regarding licensed establishments of veterinary clinical care is available on the Macao Animal Health Control website (https://www.iam.gov.mo/canil/e/), while the list of “Certified Shops” can be found on the Consumer Council’s website (https://www.consumer.gov.mo/e). Any violations of the “Consumer Rights and Interests Protection Law” may be reported by submitting details via the integrated electronic service platform “Consumidor Online”.