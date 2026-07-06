Macao Pavilion – "Matter, Body and Language" makes its debut at the Curitiba International Biennial, in Brazil With culture as a link, Macao promotes exchange and dialogue between civilizations

MACAU, July 6 - The Macao Pavilion, featuring the exhibition "Matter, Body and Language", makes its debut at the 16th Curitiba International Biennial, which opened on 14 June in Curitiba, the capital of the state of Paraná, in southern Brazil. This is the first time that the territory takes part in the main venue of this major Latin American biennial circuit, materialising the Macao SAR Government’s vision of positioning Macao as a "crucial bridge, at the national level, for a high-standard opening" and "an important window for exchange and mutual learning between Chinese and Western civilizations".

The participation is also part of the commemorations of the "China-Brazil Year of Culture 2026", highlighting Macao’s vital role and unique advantage as a platform for cultural exchange between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries — a practical demonstration of its positioning as "a base for exchange and cooperation to promote multicultural coexistence, with a predominance of Chinese culture".

With general curation by Adriana Almada and Tereza de Arruda, under the theme "THRESHOLDS", the Biennial addresses contemporary questions of borders, transition and transformation, exploring the increasingly blurred lines between humanity and technology. Co-curated by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), the exhibition "Matter, Body and Language" brings together three commissioned works by Macao based artists Peng Yun and Bianca Lei, and by artist Gao Fuyan from the Chinese Mainland. These pieces, previously shown in "I Am Here – Helena Almeida: Presence and Resonance" (2026) and in the main exhibition of "Arte Macao– Macao International Art Biennial" (2025), are now re-framed through the lens of "LIMIARES", exploring the existential conditions of the body, language and matter in the face of technological development, and prompting a humanistic reflection.

The Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Brazil, Zhang Zhiyun, visited the Macao Pavilion and praised and fully acknowledged the territory’s role as a bridge in cultural exchanges with Latin America and the Portuguese-speaking countries, reflecting the central government’s strategic commitment to integrating Macao into the nation’s overall development.

First held in 1993, the Curitiba International Biennial is one of the largest and longest-running contemporary art events in Latin America.

The 16th Curitiba International Biennial is organized by the Ministry of Culture, Federal Government, - On the side of the Brazilian people; MON, MAC Paraná and Paraná Festival, State Secretariat of Culture (SEEC) of the Government of Paraná, with Support of Curitiba Cultural Foundation (FCC) and Curitiba City Hall.

The Bienal bringstogether over 300 artists from 38 countries across various venues in the city. As a celebration of the "China-Brazil Year of Culture2026",the Biennial has placed strong emphasison collaboration with Chinese cultural institutions, including partnerships with the China Arts and Entertainment Group and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government forthe creation of the China Pavilion and the Macao Pavilion,jointly fosteringcultural dialogue and cross-border artistic practice. Featuring an international curatorial team, the Biennial presents a diverse programme. The works from Macao andfrom around the world are on display at the main venue, the Oscar Niemeyer Museum, until 15 November2026.