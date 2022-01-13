Tourist price index (TPI) for the 4th quarter of 2021

MACAU, January 13 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Tourist Price Index (TPI) for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 0.73% year-on-year to 119.07, on account of rising charges for restaurant services; yet, reduced prices of handbags offset part of the increase. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Restaurant Services (+4.03%) and Entertainment & Cultural Activities (+3.97%) recorded marked year-on-year growth, while the indices of Clothing & Footwear (-2.37%) and Miscellaneous Goods (-1.57%) showed decreases.

In comparison with the third quarter of 2021, TPI for the fourth quarter rose by 2.14%. Price index of Accommodation surged by 15.40% quarter-to-quarter due to higher hotel room rates during the Grand Prix and Christmas periods, while new arrival of winter clothing pushed up the index of Clothing & Footwear by 7.43%. On the other hand, the price indices of Food, Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco and Restaurant Services went down by 2.41% and 1.34% respectively.

The average TPI for the whole year of 2021 declined by 4.71% year-on-year to 117.09. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower hotel room rates and airfares; however, higher charges for restaurant services partially offset the decrease. Analysed by section of goods and services, price index of Accommodation (-29.28%) fell notably year-on-year, and that of Transport & Communications (-7.00%) dropped. By contrast, the indices of Restaurant Services (+4.62%) and Entertainment & Cultural Activities (+1.18%) registered increases.

TPI reflects the price change of goods and services purchased by visitors. Sections of TPI goods and services are selected according to the consumption pattern of visitors, namely Food, Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco; Clothing & Footwear; Accommodation; Restaurant Services; Transport & Communications; Medicine & Personal Goods; Entertainment & Cultural Activities; and Miscellaneous Goods.