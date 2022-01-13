Upcoming Events Learn more about Upcoming Events

January 7, 2022

1:00-2:00 p.m.

Ask the Experts: Nutrition Edition

The New Year is a time to think about incorporating more healthy habits into your routine. Check in with NYSOFA's Registered Dietitian Wendy Beckman, and the SNAP Ed Educators from the NYC Department for the Aging as they talk about great ways to bring better nutrition and more movement into your 2022 plans!

January 13, 2022

1:00-1:30 p.m.

Facebook Live with Greg Olsen | Hospice Myths Debunked: Beginning the Conversation about End-of-Life Care

Streaming live on Facebook, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen talks with Hospice of the North Country and the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of New York State about hospice services: what hospice is, what hospice isn't, how to obtain services, what to expect when choosing hospice, and much more.

"Live with Greg" is a livestream series hosted by NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Each program features conversations with guest experts on topics of importance to older adults, their caregivers, and the network that supports them.

January 20, 2022

1:00-1:30 p.m.

Facebook Live with Greg Olsen | Substance Use and Problem Gambling in Older Adults: The Warning Signs and How to Get Help

Streaming live on Facebook, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen talks with experts at the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) about substance use, treatment options, signs of substance use in older adults, and how to help a loved one who is struggling – no matter what their age.

January 21, 2022

12:30 p.m.

What's Cooking With Wendy? Lentil & Barley Soup

Join NYSOFA dietitian Wendy Beckman as she shows you how to cook delicious, nutritious, budget-friendly meals Live on Facebook.

This month: Lentil & Barley Soup!

Visit SNAP-Ed New York for more information on healthy, affordable recipes.

January 27, 2022

1:00-1:30 p.m.

Facebook Live with Greg Olsen | Scam Stoppers: Protecting Yourself and a Loved One from Fraud or Identity Theft

Streaming live on Facebook, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen talks with representatives of the Fraud Prevention Department at Lifespan of Greater Rochester about scams, identity protection, and fraud prevention.

