National Nutrition Month: NYSOFA Spotlights Meal Programs Deliver... March 11, 2026 | 4:39 PM ET Learn more about National Nutrition Month: NYSOFA Spotlights Meal Programs Delivering 20+ Million Meals Each Year to Older New Yorkers, Bolstering Health…

During National Nutrition Month, the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) today reminds older New Yorkers and caregivers of the many state and local programs available to support overall health and wellness, particularly nutritional health for individuals age 60 and over.

These nutrition programs play a vital role in supporting healthy aging at home, addressing nutritional deficiencies and related chronic conditions, and reducing social isolation through options like congregate dining, grab-and-go meals, and home-delivered services. Further, the nutrition program is also a great volunteer opportunity for older adults to stay engaged and give back to their communities.

In 2025, New York’s nutrition program for older adults – the nation’s largest – provided over 20 million meals to more than 250,000 individuals. In fact, working with local offices for the aging and partners, New York has served 1,087,719,349 meals since 1975 (data through 2025). For general information on these nutrition services, visit https://aging.ny.gov/march-meals.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “Good nutrition truly acts as medicine—it’s fundamental to healthy aging and essential for preventing and managing chronic illnesses. For many older New Yorkers, receiving home-delivered meals is more than just nourishment; it’s a vital health and safety check, often providing the only personal interaction an individual may have each week. These programs strengthen health and promote social connections, helping older adults stay independent and, in many cases, making a life-saving difference.”

Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) Executive Director Rebecca Preve said, “The Association on Aging celebrates National Nutrition Month along with our colleagues at NYSOFA and our 59 Area Agencies on Aging. Our nutrition program is paramount for the health, safety, and well-being of thousands of older New Yorkers, and is a core program provided by our amazing provider network.”

Barry Kaufman, President of the New York State Alliance for Retired Americans, said, “In the current economy with more and more older Americans suffering from food insecurity and having to make choices to take care of their health or to eat, the New York State nutrition program for older adults is critically important to maintain the health and well-being of those New Yorkers. The New York State Office for the Aging’s congregate meals provide older adults with nutrition as well as social interaction that is unavailable to many. Meals delivered to homes enable older adults to age in place and maintain independence. The 670,000 members of the NYS Alliance for Retired Americans are grateful that New York cares for its older adults by having provided over 1 billion meals since 1975 and being responsive to the real nutritional needs of all older New Yorkers."

Nutrition Programs Available to Older Adults

NYSOFA administers the state’s nutrition program for older adults in partnership with 59 county-based Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and their local partners. The program meets the highest national standards and utilizes the expertise of Registered Dietitians (RDs) to certify that food meets these standards. It combines funding from federal, state, and local government, as well as volunteer contributions from recipients, into a single, comprehensive, statewide program.

Services are provided by AAAs and their community partners in every county of the state. Nutrition services include congregate and home-delivered meals, nutrition education and counseling, as well as referrals to additional supports and benefit programs.

Congregate meals are provided at almost 800 community dining sites throughout New York. Home-delivered meals are for individuals unable to shop and prepare meals and who don’t have assistance doing so. Anyone over 60 can access congregate meals, and those needing a meal at home must meet eligibility criteria.

Income-based nutrition assistance is also available for older adults, including help paying for food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program, which provides coupons to buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets. The average SNAP benefit for an older adult is approximately $230 per month, or $2,760 per year.

The federal government has recently implemented rule changes for SNAP eligibility under the Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD) Work Rules. If you are 65 and older, have a disability, or other physical/mental health condition that limits your ability to work, you are exempt from work/volunteer requirements for SNAP eligibility. If you are under age 65, you might be required to meet certain work, volunteer, or other requirements to get SNAP benefits for more than three months. Work and volunteering hours count. Visit NYSOFA's website to learn more about what the new work rules mean for older adults.

To access any of these vital programs, contact your local Office for the Aging using NYSOFA's directory, or call the NY Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871. You can also find further program background and application information on NYSOFA’s nutrition assistance page and our video tutorial to apply on your own.

Nutrition Education for Older Adults

NYSOFA provides educational resources to older adults at the statewide and regional levels. These programs are overseen by a team of Registered Dietitians and experts who specialize in nutrition for older adults. Visit https://aging.ny.gov/snap-ed to learn more and watch program archives of a cooking demonstration produced by NYSOFA called “What’s Cooking with NYSOFA” and a question-and-answer program called “Ask the Experts: Nutrition Edition.”

Additional Resources

For more information, including National Nutrition Month social media resources, please see NYSOFA’s March for Meals webpage.