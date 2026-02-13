SNAP Eligibility & Older Adults: What You Need to Know About New... February 13, 2026 | 10:51 AM ET Learn more about SNAP Eligibility & Older Adults: What You Need to Know About New Federal Work/Volunteer Requirements

The federal government has implemented new requirements for SNAP benefits that older adults in New York State need to know about. NYSOFA is sharing the following information in partnership with the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA).

As an Older Adult, Am I Exempt from Work/Volunteer Requirements?



If you are 65 and older, have a disability, or other physical/mental health condition that limits your ability to work, you are exempt from work/volunteer requirements for SNAP eligibility.

There are also exemptions for individuals in a caregiver role, such as those living with a child under age 14 or taking care of an incapacitated person, and for those who are eligible for Indian Health Services.

See additional exemptions and more information here: www.otda.ny.gov/ABAWD



I Am Not an Exempt Older Adult: How Can I Meet the Requirements for SNAP?



If you are under age 65, you might be required to meet certain work, volunteer, or other requirements to get SNAP benefits for more than three months. Work and Volunteering Hours Count.

Many older adults are volunteers. In some cases, your volunteer-hour obligation for SNAP eligibility could be less than the work-hour obligation needed to meet these new SNAP requirements. See below for further information.

Volunteer Hour Requirements

The number of volunteer hours you must do per month depends on your monthly SNAP benefit amount and the local minimum wage. For example, if you get $160 per month in SNAP and you live upstate where the minimum wage is $16, then you must do 10 hours of volunteering or Work Experience Program each month.

Work Requirements for SNAP Eligibility

Paid or Unpaid Work Hour Requirements: 20 hours per week (80 hours per month).

Having a job where you work at least 20 hours per week or earn at least $217.50 per week, even if you work less than 20 hours.

Doing in-kind work by exchanging your services for something other than money for at least 80 hours per month (for example, doing building maintenance in exchange for a reduction in rent).





Submitting Proof of SNAP Eligibility



To submit proof of how many hours you are working, volunteering, or doing an approved activity, talk to your local social service district to make sure you know what kind of proof to show, where you should submit it, and whether the organization you volunteer for is eligible.

See directory of social services districts.



Want To Learn More about Volunteer or Work Opportunities?



Offices for the Aging and other community partners provide many opportunities for volunteering.

NYSOFA also administers the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) for New York State residents who are income eligible and age 55 or over. SCSEP is a community service and work-based training program for older workers.

Learn more on NYSOFA’s Employment and Volunteering page.



