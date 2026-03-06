March for Meals Nutrition services for older adults in the community. Learn more about March for Meals



Social Media Resources

See below some sample social media posts and images to help you spread the word about New York's nutrition programs and to help recruit volunteers for Home Delivered and Congregate Meals!

Social Media Post 1

Can You Deliver? Older adults in your community are counting on it.

Local offices for aging bring 12 million meals to over 200,000 older adults at home each year. They need your help.

Call and volunteer today as a local meal driver. [Contact information].

#NationalNutritionMonth

Social Media Post 2

Can You Deliver? Older adults in your community are counting on it.

There are 2,000 meal-delivery routes in NYS bringing vital nutrition to 200,000 older adults at home.

One of these could be yours to travel – and a lifeline for them.

Call and volunteer today as a local meal driver through your office for aging. [Contact information].

#NationalNutritionMonth.

Social Media Post 3

It’s More than Just a Meal. It’s about making a connection – and making a difference. Make it yours.

Older adults in your community rely on local meal programs to stay healthy.

Local programs rely on volunteers – like you – to help.

Contact your office for the aging and volunteer today at a local meal site or become a home-delivered meal driver today. [Contact information].

#NationalNutritionMonth.

Images to Share: Volunteer Recruitment

Image 1

Image 2

Image 3

Image 4

Images to Share: Program Promotion

Image 1

Image 2

Image 3