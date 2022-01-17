Liminal launches the “Polygon Partner Program” to help secure the Polygon ecosystem

Liminal and Polygon Partnership

Liminal has integrated its self-custody platform “Vaults” with Polygon to secure the Polygon ecosystem.

We are extremely elated to announce this flagship partnership program for the Polygon ecosystem. We are confident that this program will help secure the projects building on Polygon.” — Mahin Gupta, Founder, Liminal

SINGAPORE, January 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liminal is excited to announce the launch of their “Polygon Partner Program” for projects building on Polygon. While Polygon and Liminal are completely different entities, both have one thing in common i.e., making digital assets safer, efficient, and rewarding for individuals, and businesses without giving up the control and ownership.With this initiative, Liminal aims to secure the entire Polygon ecosystem, and provide the best custody platform to all projects that are built on Polygon.Why should projects apply for the Polygon Partner Program?-Price Discount: Use the platform at a steep discounted rate of $890 (Discount of ~70%) for the first 6 months of the subscription period-Smart contract cover: Smart contracts covered from hacks and exploits up to $10million-Gas-free: Transaction fee for all transactions processed on Polygon is on Liminal-Dedicated Account Manager: A blockchain expert to solve queries-Support SLA: Queries will be answered within 24 hours of receipt*These benefits are available if projects apply for the program on or before 31st Jan 2022.Challenges with current custody solutions:As one can appreciate, safe custody of digital assets is a priority item for any crypto-native business. The existing solutions are either too complicated or susceptible to hacking or act as a single point of failure.Key Reasons why projects should choose Liminal to manage their digital assets:- Self-custody: Liminal will never access have the access to private keys, as a result, projects will always be in control of their digital assets- Secure: Multiple security features ensure that funds are always safe- Corporate Access Controls: Define roles and assign users to various roles based on their functions- Multiple Protocols supported: While the projects are building on Polygon, they may need support for other chains as well. With Liminal, they can use the same unified platform for multiple chains- DeFi Integration: Unlock the power of DeFi and maximize the yields, without giving up the security offered by multi-signature walletsHow to apply for the Polygon Partner Program?Applying for the Polygon Partner Program is quite easy. All projects need to do is fill this application form . Once submitted, Liminal will review this internally and get back with next steps.Have any queries about the program?One can learn more about the program here . If there are any queries about the program, please feel free to reach out to the Liminal Team at support@lmnl.app. They will be more than happy to answer the queries. The entire team at Liminal is looking forward to onboarding projects. Together, let’s secure the Polygon eco-system.About PolygonPolygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.About LiminalLiminal is an enterprise-grade platform that offers a robust infrastructure for managing digital assets. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through hardware devices backed, plug and play wallet architecture. Liminal’s security-first approach, allows projects to define customized policies and assign roles to users based on their responsibilities. Our zero key leakage tolerance approach helps companies in eliminating the risks associated with digital asset transfers, such as, cyber attacks, internal collusion, and human error. Liminal's operations excellence framework provides efficient fees management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding and other wallet operations. Our unified interface ensures same wallet management experience for multiple blockchains. Our proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rule and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.

Liminal Vaults platform demo showing how easy it is to create multi-sig wallets and process transactions on Polygon using the Liminal platform.