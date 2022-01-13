The Abrahamic Business Circle will host Dubai's most waited event "Let Money Talk" March 2022 Edition

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

The place where venture capital funds, angel investors, and family offices meet to analyze the present and future of businesses worldwide.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 29, 2022, the "Let Money Talk" event organized by The Abrahamic Business Circle will occur in Dubai. The most important event in the field of investment attraction brings together various opportunities for investors and business leaders looking to grow their business. The place where the world's biggest companies and UHNWI do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest entrepreneurs and C-level executives hit the stage.

With attendees from more than 56 countries, this event is where venture capital funds, angel investors, and family offices meet to analyze the present and future of businesses worldwide.

Unlike other events in Dubai, The Abrahamic Business Circle strives for success and wants to showcase to their guests that if we're going to be true entrepreneurs and visionaries within the business world, they need to be at the cutting edge of technology and market trends. For sure, there is no better place to understand where the industries are heading than their events.

The Abrahamic Business Circle hosts a lot of events throughout the year. But more than that, they are a community. They bring like-minded yet diverse individuals together to connect, learn, teach, help, build, and belong. The invitation is extended to all types of investors and startup companies who want to expand their business radar and are currently looking for new investment opportunities in the Middle East. This face-to-face event seeks to be a key tool to educate, connect and drive new investments and ventures.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Founder and Chairman, Dr. Raphael Nagel lauded the great leaders of the United Arab Emirates especially the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Chairman encourages investors from around the world to visit Dubai Expo 2020 and invites them to join The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Investment Summit 2022 edition, Let Money Talk.



For more information join them at their website: https://www.theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com/

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through business founded and chaired by Dr. Raphael Nagel. The global networking group provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint ventures, distribution channels, and new clients. The organization is an apolitical and areligious group.