Size & Share of Commodity Chemicals Market 2021-2030 And Anticipated To Reach USD 1327.37 Billion By 2030

Commodity Chemicals Market to surpass USD 1327.37 billion by 2030 from USD 700.71 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.60% within the coming years, i.e., 2020-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Commodity Chemicals Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 1327.37 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 6.60% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the Commodity Chemicals Market is led by large players with diversified portfolios and a sophisticated and modern management approach. Growing awareness and acceptance of healthy lifestyles among consumers have increased the demand for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The consumer focus is on personal care and this is likely to increase the demand for cosmetic and personal care products for end-use. Important factors have been observed driving the Commodity Chemicals Market.

“The increasing economic growth and the gross domestic product (GDP) of the industrialized and developing countries worldwide is driving the overall market for basic chemicals. The price is the main influencing factor since the product differentiation in these basic chemicals is very low. In addition, the easy availability and lower cost of base chemicals compared to specialty chemicals support market growth worldwide”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Commodity Chemicals Market: Key Players

• BASF

• Bayer

• The Dow Chemical

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

• PPG Industries

• Linde

• Akzo Nobel

• LyondellBasell Industries

• Asahi Kasei

• Sumitomo Chemicals

• Evonik Industries

Commodity chemicals (bulk chemicals) are a set of chemicals that are produced on a large scale and act as intermediates to other chemicals, which in turn are used to make a wide range of consumer products, including building materials, adhesives, plastics, base chemicals The largest sub-segment of the chemical industry Basic chemicals are typically traded in broad categories such as organic, inorganic, synthetic resins, synthetic rubbers, fibers, foils, explosives and petrochemicals, acrylate ester, adipic acid, acrylonitrile, benzene, bisphenol, butyl acetate, hexane, melamine, polyvinyl chloride, propylene, methanol, methyl, glycol, and glycerin. These chemicals have very little product differentiation. and therefore, make the price the dominant economic factor in the purchasing decisions of the end consumer.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Commodity Chemicals Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Commodity Chemicals Market is segmented by Type into Pesticides, Construction Chemicals, Specialty Oilfield Chemicals, Organic, Inorganic, Food Additives, Specialty Polymer, and Others; By Product Type into Commercial and Industrial Cleaners, Flavor & Fragrances, Food & Feed Additives; By Function into Antioxidants, Biocides, Surfactants, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Commodity Chemicals Market Segments:

By Type

• Pesticides

• Construction Chemicals

• Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

• Organic

• Inorganic

• Food Additives

• Specialty Polymer

• Others

By Product Type

• Commercial and Industrial Cleaners

• Flavor & Fragrances

• Food & Feed Additives

Function

• Antioxidants

• Biocides

• Surfactants

• Others

