Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,358 in the last 365 days.

Online learning revolutionizing the way we study

Phd Studies Business School

PhD STUDIES BRINGS TOGETHER SPECIAL ONLINE LEARNING AND DISTANCE EDUCATION DEGREE PROGRAMS FROM GLOBAL PARTNER UNIVERSITIES.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital era has revolutionized many aspects of our daily lives, and the education sector was no stranger to it since years ago, students could only access education in person.

Today, thanks to technological advances and the implementation of ICT (Information and Communication Technologies), people at all levels in education can have access to online education from their own homes.

Online education - also known as distance education - is an innovative way of learning and teaching that adapts to different levels and studies. In the case of universities, they offer various degrees and options so that students can organize themselves according to their possibilities.

The role played by the student in this modality is very important, becoming the protagonist of their education. To a great extent, the success of the studies depends on them, and to achieve this, they must be responsible, disciplined, have self-control, motivation, define goals, be orderly, manage time well, be able to plan, as well as organize or evaluate the training processes.

There are many reasons for deciding to study online: to make it compatible with work, to save time, economic and family issues, geographic location, etc.

PhD studies is an International Online Business School based in the United Arab Emirates. It provides quality education from more than 40 Top UK accredited and recognized partnered universities. The UK Accredited Degree allows you to study and work in the UK, Canada, Germany, and the USA.

PhD Studies impart the ease of Online Learning in nurturing high-quality professionals.

For More Information: https://phdstudies.ae

Phd Studies
PhD Studies
+971 505930170
students@phdstudies.ae

You just read:

Online learning revolutionizing the way we study

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.