Maven Imaging Launches Portable X-Ray Rental and Subscription Program

One of the nation’s leading complete medical imaging solutions provider for the human and the veterinary industries has unveiled a new, revolutionary program.

ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to industry data, the demand within the global market for portable X-ray devices has been rising alongside the rapid increase of bone injuries and fractures. That’s why representatives with Maven Imaging are proud to announce today the official launch of its Portable X-ray Rental and Subscription Program.

Jennifer Hutchison, Director of Sales and Spokesperson for Maven Imaging, said the company is launching a Portable X-ray Rental and Subscription business to help in the growing demand of X-rays of geriatric patients and those that are unable to access a traditional X-ray system due to mobility.

“In the past two years there has been an even more increase in demand with the global pandemic where an X-ray has been a crucial tool to diagnosis and tread COVID patients,” Hutchison revealed.

Portable X-ray devices can be operated without the need for a large setup, and this makes them extremely useful for doctors and medical practitioners. X-ray devices have gathered popularity on account of the need to ensure immediate diagnosis and treatment within healthcare. The portability of these devices makes it easy for doctors to inspect each patient at their respective location.

“With this increased demand, we see the need to provide a rental and subscription program that will open up the availability of portable X-ray machines to companies that are unable to make a capital purchase or prefer to have the latest technology,” Hutchison said before adding, “With our subscription and rental programs there is one monthly cost that provides our customers with a turnkey portable X-ray system.”

Hutchison went on to point out that one of the major benefits of Maven Imaging's portable X-ray subscription and rental program is that its customers can easily upgrade to a new system as technology advances, instead of using older technology.

For more information, please visit https://www.mavenimaging.com/blog.

###

About Maven Imaging

Maven Imaging is an innovative provider of medical imaging equipment solutions for the Medical, Urgent Care, Orthopedic, Veterinary, Podiatry, and Chiropractic industries. Maven Imaging provides the latest in digital imaging and offers nationwide support and service. For more information please visit www.MavenImaging.com

Maven Imaging contact details:

27121 Aliso Creek Rd #120

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

United States

jennifer@mavenimaging.com