Beyond Science – Future of Biotech & Healthcare: Harnessing inventive approaches -Invest Nest Webinar by Kalkine Media
Get a chance to know more about three of Kalkine Media’s valued clients - PainChek Limited, Prescient Therapeutics & Holista Colltech.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the advent of a pandemic, innovations in the field of medical healthcare and biotechnology have gained momentum. The need of the hour and a strong dependence on the medical system pushed these sectors to a new high. The biggest benefactors of the recent rally are the healthcare technology and wellness solution related players, who have been involved in exploring, developing, and operating such beneficial projects.
Get a chance to know more about three of Kalkine Media’s valued clients - PainChek Limited, Prescient Therapeutics & Holista Colltech. Get insights from the CEO & Managing Director of PainChek Limited Mr. Philip Daffas, CEO & Managing Director of Prescient Therapeutics Mr. Steven Yatomi-Clarke, and Executive Chairman, MD & CEO of Holista Colltech Dr Rajen M.
PainChek® Limited (ASX:PCK) is an ASX-listed smart phone-based pain assessment and monitoring application developer. With the combination of the PainChek® App with the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS), the firm enables best-practice pain assessment for its customers. The PainChek® App is the world’s first clinically proven digital pain assessment tool. It automates the pain assessment process using Artificial Intelligence, facial recognition, and smartphone technology.
Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX) is a leading clinical-stage oncology firm focused on the development of revolutionary personalised therapies for challenging cancers having unmet medical need. Prescient’s key programs include universal CAR-T and targeted therapies seeking to improve patient outcomes and develop new tools for clinicians to combat cancer. Prescient hosts several anti-cancer programs which are advancing in the right direction towards multiple value creating milestones.
Holista Colltech is a Perth-headquartered health and wellness company, providing a diverse range of products. The research-driven biotech company has four key divisions including Dietary Supplements, Healthy Food Ingredients, Ovine Collagen, and Infection Control Solutions. The range of health and food-related solutions combine nature and science and addresses the evolving needs for a better and healthier lifestyle. Holista leverages patented world-leading technologies in the field of the global health and wellness industry. The Company caters to a vast customer base in Asia, Australia, and the US.
About Kalkine Media
Kalkine Media is an independent global media house and investor relations group based out of Sydney, Australia, with its wings spread across different geographies viz. New Zealand, Canada, UK and the US. It aims to keep the readers abreast of the latest developments and news across equity, currency, and commodity markets.
