Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size to Cross USD 43.34 billion Revenue, At CAGR of 4.76% [2020-2030]

Electronic Health Records Market to surpass USD 43.34 billion by 2030 from USD 27.22 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.76% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2030 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 43.34 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 4.76% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the market is estimated to proliferate owing to increasing patient data accessibility, therefore improving the overall productivity and efficiency of patient care. Electronic health records' use is expected to increase in the future due to its various features, applications, and interoperability across a variety of healthcare settings.

“As the healthcare sector moves toward digitization, electronic medical record (EMR) systems are becoming more popular. Many government measures, including encouraging physicians to use electronic health records, investing in educating healthcare information technology employees, and creating regional extension centers to give technical and other guidance, are fueling the expansion of the EMR industry.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Electronic Health Records (EHR): Key Players

• Cerner Corporation

• COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• McKesson Corporation

• Epic Systems Corporation.

• NextGen Healthcare

• eClinicalWorks

• Greenway Health

• AdvancedMD, Inc.

• CureMD Healthcare

EHRs are patient-centered and real-time digital records that make patient data available instantly and securely to authorized healthcare professionals. The record comprises information regarding a patient's medical history, medications, allergies, treatment plans, diagnoses, immunization dates, radiology images, and laboratory test results. EHR systems aid in enhancing patient data accessibility, therefore improving the overall productivity and efficiency of patient care. Medical practitioners' interactions with EHR are improved by speech-recognition software with natural language processing. It allows professionals to spend less time on paperwork and engage more patients. Furthermore, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to anticipate EHR-based clinical outcomes has aided in improving the patient experience through better care delivery.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Installation type into Cloud-based and On-Premise. By Type into Acute EHR, Ambulatory EHR, Post-Acute EHR. By End-User into Hospitals, Diagnostics and Imaging centers, Ambulatory care centers, Pharmacies. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Segments:

By Installation type

• Cloud-based

• On-Premise

By Type

• Acute EHR

• Ambulatory EHR

• Post-Acute EHR

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostics and Imaging centers

• Ambulatory care centers

• Pharmacies

