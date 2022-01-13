OPC OnlinePilatesClasses.com Continue Their Rapid Expansion With The Addition Of 3 New Instructors To The OPC Roster
Lesley Logan of OPC OnlinePilatesClasses.com has handpicked three new instructors to teach on the OPC platform.
We are proud to have these 3 amazing women join the OPC team, with this new set of teachers, we can offer varied styles and personalities to our students.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lesley Logan of OPC OnlinePilatesClasses.com has handpicked three new teachers to lead classes on the OPC platform. This group of talented, seasoned instructors come from varied backgrounds, and they each exude a deep passion and unwavering commitment to spreading the classical Pilates curriculum, as Joe intended. Each new instructor brings a unique approach to their teaching style; Mindi Westfall is a graduate of the University of Georgia. Mindi is a former competitive volleyball player and found her way to Pilates after her body took a beating playing such a physical sport. Mindi loves helping people feel better about their bodies and brings fun and hard work to each session by sharing her passion for Pilates. OPC is pleased to introduce Tami- Adrian George, a dancer, actress, choreographer, and who has had a long love affair with her Pilates practice. Tami has seen her custom-designed fusion style practice evolve over the years, and OPC is thrilled to be able to offer Tami's particular teaching style and celebrate her passion and knowledge as she tailors her programs to each client's activities, injuries, and desires. The third trainer is Rachel Piper, a classically trained comprehensive Pilates teacher who believes that you should love your body for what it can do no matter your size, age, or current abilities. Rachel wants Pilates to feel inclusive; whether it's because of gender identity, race, size or shape, physical state, or being neurodiverse, she knows connecting your mind and body through Pilates makes everyone better.
— Lesley Logan
Lesley Logan, the founder of OPC, says, "We are beyond proud to have these three amazing women join the OPC team. My goal is to get as many people doing Pilates as possible; with this new set of teachers, we can offer different styles and personalities to our students. Team OPC is excited as we have so many things we have kicked off for 2022- and we still have several new programs that will thrill our community. It is truly amazing to see our platform multiplying.'
About OPC;
After years of teaching regular mat classes around Los Angeles and traveling to teach workshops, Lesley wanted to create a way for more students to enjoy more Pilates. By creating online Mat and Reformer Pilates classes, which is now, OnlinePilatesClasses.com Lesley was able to help clients get their Pilates fix without fighting traffic or getting on a plane—and sticking with Joseph Pilates's desire for people to do their Mat and Reformer work regularly. With the expansion of our teacher list, we will offer more classes, which means more Pilates for more people.
