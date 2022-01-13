Turnium Technology Group Inc. expands with Halifax Development Center
Turnium’s development team benefits from access to skilled developers and 24% growth in the Nova Scotia technology workforce.NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group, Inc., (“TTGI”), announces today that it has opened a software development center in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
Located in Halifax's historic Brewery Market building on Lower Water Street, the new development center puts TTGI in the heart of Nova Scotia’s burgeoning $2.5 billion technology industry. The development center provides TTGI with access to the rapidly growing technology workforce and highly trained graduates of Nova Scotia's many universities and colleges that will advance the development of TTGI's Turnium SD-WAN platform.
"We’re excited to open our Halifax development center,” said Haresh Kheskani, TTGI CTO. “The culture of our Halifax team benefits from being in a central location that is easily accessible. And with the 24% growth in the tech workforce in Halifax over the last 5 years, we can add fantastic software development talent to our Turnium SD-WAN team!”
According to CBRE Group, the technology workforce in Halifax has grown by 24% over the last 5 years (https://rebrand.ly/halifax-tech-growth). Digital Nova Scotia now reports that Nova Scotia’s technology sector is worth over $2.5B and employs over 25,000 workers.
On Canada’s East Coast, TTGI’s Halifax center operates 4 hours ahead of the development team in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland. TTGI’s developers are skilled in C/C++ and other languages necessary to advance the features and functionality that telecom and managed service providers need from Turnium’s disaggregated SD-WAN platform.
Supporting almost 10,000 sites globally, TTGI supports a global network of channel partners with sophisticated, cloud-native, and cost-effective software-defined networks. These networks thousands of business customers to applications, branch offices, fleet vehicles, and IoT devices worldwide.
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium SD-WAN is available through a channel partner program designed for Telecommunications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.
About SD-WAN
SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of SD-WAN and the networking and telecommunications industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).
