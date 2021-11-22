Turnium Technology Group Inc., Appoints Juliet Jones as CFO and Andrea Pearmain as COO-Corporate
Turnium adds experienced finance and operations staff to build capacity.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group, Inc., (TTGI), today announced Juliet Jones as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Andrea Pearmain as Chief Operating Officer (COO) - Corporate.
“Juliet brings a wealth of experience to the team and will be instrumental in helping us achieve our growth plans,” said Johan Arnet, CEO. “The Board and I are delighted that she’s joined our journey and we look forward to the significant contributions we know she will make. It’s also our pleasure to announce Andrea as our COO–Corporate. In addition to Andrea’s education, project management, and operations experience, her pragmatic ‘get-it-done' approach will benefit TTGI’s team and customers.”
Juliet Jones joins TTGI as CFO effective November 01, 2021. Juliet holds CPA, CGA accreditation and has over 25 years of experience providing financial and operational leadership in public and private technology, media & entertainment companies. Most recently Ms. Jones was CFO of Nubeva Technologies Ltd., a Silicon Valley company providing cyber security software to OEM customers. Ms. Jones took Nubeva public on the TSXV in 2018. As CFO of LOOPShare Ltd., she completed a reverse takeover and listed on the TSXV in June 2016. Prior to that, Juliet was CFO of WebTech Wireless, a TSX listed SaaS company, raising over $50 million in equity and growing its market cap to $480 million and acted in CFO and CEO roles at Peace Arch Entertainment, a TSX listed company that completed a US IPO.
In addition to adding Juliet to the team, Turnium is excited to announce that Andrea Pearmain has joined as COO–Corporate. Previously, Andrea was at Tenacious Networks, a BC-based IT consulting company that was acquired by TTGI on February 28, 2021. Andrea’s structured and disciplined approach to business makes her a perfect fit for ensuring TTGI is organized and has the appropriate policies, procedures, and resources to enable its growth plans.
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
TTGI delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as a licensed OEM white label software platform. Turnium’s managed SD-WAN is available direct to enterprises and through its enterprise partner channel of Managed Service Providers and industry vertical specific Value-Added Resellers. Turnium’s white-label SD-WAN software platform is available through a global Channel Partner program that enables Internet and Managed Service Providers and Telecommunications Service Providers to offer, host, and control their own branded SD-WAN offering quickly and easily. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.
About SD-WAN
SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by virtualizing secure, high-speed networking and abstracting network control from the underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of SD-WAN and the networking and telecommunications industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).
