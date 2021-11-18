Turnium Technology Group Inc. Appoints Logan Campbell EVP Global Sales and Interim CRO
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group, Inc., (Turnium), today announced the appointment of Logan Campbell as Executive Vice-President Global Sales and Interim Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
Logan joined the company in 2017 and has been instrumental in driving revenue and channel partner growth as well as in delivering revenue from strategic relationships.
With Logan’s appointment as Interim CRO, Geoff Hultin moves from CRO into a newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Geoff will leverage his four years’ leading Turnium’s sales and marketing efforts as well as 27 years' experience in technology industry sales and marketing.
“Logan’s made great contributions to our company over the last several years,” said Johan Arnet, CEO at Turnium. “Logan’s helped us deliver our SD-WAN solutions to more channel partners and helped those channel partners realize the revenue and profitability increases that come from working with Turnium. Logan’s dedicated focus on customers and revenue is fantastic for our company and customers. This change gives Geoff, as CMO, the opportunity to focus on our marketing. His experience with our solutions and within the technology industry will help us deliver better branding, partner experience, and growth.”
Prior to joining TTGI, Logan founded and ran a direct sales company, responsible for over $250M in sales of internet, telephone, cable, merchant processing and energy contracts.
For More Information, please visit https://www.ttgi.io.
For media/press inquiries, please email media@ttgi.io. Investor inquiries please contact investor.relations@ttgi.io. Sales inquiries, please email sales@ttgi.io or telephone +1 604 398 4314 or +1 888 818 3361 (North American toll-free).
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
TTGI delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as a licensed OEM white label software platform. Turnium’s managed SD-WAN is available direct to enterprises and through its enterprise partner channel of Managed Service Providers and industry vertical specific Value-Added Resellers. Turnium’s white-label SD-WAN software platform is available through a global Channel Partner program that enables Internet and Managed Service Providers and Telecommunications Service Providers to offer, host, and control their own branded SD-WAN offering quickly and easily. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.
About SD-WAN
SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by virtualizing secure, high-speed networking and abstracting network control from the underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of SD-WAN and the networking and telecommunications industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).
