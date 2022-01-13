Final Phase Of Eastern Avenue Bridge Demolition And Reconstruction Set To Begin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The final phase of the Eastern Avenue bridge demolition and reconstruction along I-515 (US 95) is scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, prompting a nine-day closure of Eastern Avenue under the bridge structure.

While motorists and pedestrians will not have access to Eastern under the freeway, access to local businesses will be maintained. I-515 on- and offramps at Eastern will remain open.

The road is scheduled to reopen late the night of Tuesday, Jan. 25.

In preparation for this work, the following restrictions will be in place:

From 11 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13

The Eastern Avenue onramp to northbound I-515 will be closed

Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane at Eastern Avenue

Also related to the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project, crews will be replacing barrier rail in the median of Maryland Parkway where it meets 13th Street. To accommodate this work, Maryland Parkway and 13th Street will be reduced to two lanes in both directions under the I-515 structure for two weeks, beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.