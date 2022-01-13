Galactic Fight League Set for January 20 Mint Date
Highly anticipated MMA-inspired NFT, Galactic Fight League is set to launch with a mint on January 20.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mixed martial arts is about to meet the metaverse. The Galactic Fight League have announced that they will be opening the initial mint of their ambitious project on January 20. The GFL is an immersive narrative driven NFT project which seeks to succinctly intertwine martial arts, NFTs and online gaming to create a universe for fight fans. The Galactic Fight League will be immortalized as a series of 9,999 randomly generated NFT collectables and will soon be available for you to mint. Each fighter will adorn a unique set of characteristics, some rarer than others and wear their own style of fightwear.
With a team that included industry leaders in the fields of design, marketing, blockchain developing, martial arts and investment banking, the goals mapped out in the project's road map include creating the full version of their game, comic airdrops, a podcast and real-world brand integrations with established brands.
The Galactic Fight League have already announced a partnership with Polaris, Europe's premier grappling promotion which airs live on the UFC's network. In addition to their partnership with Polaris, the GFL are also joining forces with Scramble and Tatami, who have previously worked with major brands like Sega and Iron Maiden.
In the coming weeks, the Galactic Fight League will also announce strategic partnerships with major athletes in the combat space including a former UFC champion and one of the most popular fighter's on the UFC's active roster.
The Galactic Fight League public mint begins on January 20 and their project will be based on the Solana blockchain.
The team behind the Galactic Fight League:
TH3M
Drawn together from four corners of the planet, TH3M are a blockchain-centric digital agency like no other. Their rap sheet lists many cutting edge projects in the crypto and web 2.0 worlds.
15000v
15000v are multi-award winning dynamic team of developers, creatives and marketers. The 15000v agency is trusted by some of the world's largest brands including Under Armour, Sony, Bentley, The Royal Mint and many top projects in the crypto space.
Argentics
Argentics are a top class end-to-end game design and development agency creating incredible games for multiple platforms and industries across the globe. Argentics have completed projects for brands like Audi, Nike, Volvo, Kernel and Bacardi. They have a number of AAA games under their belt and are highly experienced in designing and developing blockchain games. They are now working with us to build the best Mixed Martial Arts based P2E game the world has ever seen.
