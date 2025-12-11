DartFrog Books Publishes Operation Texas, a Riveting Historical Thriller by Anita Lampel

Operation Texas by Anita Lampel

A daring mission, political intrigue, and a race to save lives on the eve of World War II

Anita Lampel has struck gold again...” — Christine Kessides, author of the award-winning Magda, Standing

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DartFrog Books is proud to announce the publication of Operation Texas by Anita Lampel, a gripping historical novel released on December 2, 2025.Set in 1938 against the rising tide of global conflict, Operation Texas follows 24-year-old linguist Rosalind Fisher as she is recruited by Congressman Lyndon Baines Johnson to accompany Texas businessman Jim Novy on a high-stakes journey to Poland. Their mission: secure U.S. visas for forty members of Novy’s family—an almost impossible task amid the tightening grip of Nazi influence and the growing paralysis of diplomatic institutions.As Rosalind travels aboard the Queen Mary, she crosses paths with German spies smuggling stolen documents and a charismatic British undercover agent whose presence will have far-reaching consequences for American security. Once in Warsaw, she confronts stonewalling embassy officials and must rely on her own ingenuity, resolve, and moral courage to obtain the lifesaving visas. With her own cousins also trapped in Poland, Rosalind faces impossible choices that pit her safety against her conscience.Early praise for the novel highlights Lampel’s talent for merging suspense with meticulously researched history:“Anita Lampel has struck gold again… With cameo appearances by LBJ, Lady Bird, and other prominent historical figures, Operation Texas illuminates efforts to provide exit visas for the Polish Jewish relatives of the prominent Texan and friend of LBJ’s, Jim Novy… A suspenseful story in which [Rosalind] ends up with top-secret information while aboard the Queen Mary, and then puts her own future at risk to obtain safe passage for forty-four fleeing people.”—Christine Kessides, author of the award-winning Magda, Standing“Operation Texas crackles with energy—a page-turning thriller that unveils the clandestine effort to secure U.S. visas for Polish Jews on the eve of Nazi invasion. Anita Lampel masterfully weaves suspense and intrigue through this vital but little-known chapter of history… A gripping narrative that captures both the desperate urgency of the mission and the extraordinary courage of those who risked everything to save lives.”—Eric Caplan, author of Do No Harm: Inside Psychiatry’s Civil WarOperation Texas is Lampel’s second novel. Her debut, Helen (published under Anita Mishook), explored another shadowed corner of pre-war history: a young woman’s infiltration of bookies, mobsters, and a West Coast Nazi underworld at the request of the Anti-Defamation League. With Operation Texas, Lampel once again delivers a taut, intricately layered story of ordinary people thrust into extraordinary circumstances.About the AuthorAnita Lampel is a novelist known for blending historical detail with page-turning suspense. Her work illuminates overlooked moments of courage and covert resistance in the years leading up to World War II. She lives and writes in Bethesda, MD.About DartFrog BooksDartFrog Books partners with exceptional independent authors to produce and promote high-quality fiction and nonfiction. With a reputation for editorial excellence and a unique network that connects books to clubs, readers, and influencers, DartFrog champions compelling stories that deserve a wider audience.AvailabilityOperation Texas is available for order now wherever books are sold.

