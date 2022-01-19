TECKPERT ANNOUNCES EXPANSION WITH A TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA OFFICE
To support technical IT staffing and staff augmentation needs for the State of Florida, TECKpert expands to Tallahassee, FL.
Having a presence in the Florida State capital will help us build the relationships we need to better support the IT staffing needs and to prepare for future needs of these government agencies.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECKpert is proud to announce the expansion into the city of Tallahassee to better support the State of Florida technical staffing contracts. TECKpert headquarters are located in Miami, Florida. With this growth, this also means TECKpert is hiring in the Tallahassee area for hybrid, remote/onsite, recruiting and IT roles. TECKpert is also hiring throughout the United States for remote roles for both government and private industry.
The TECKpert workforce manager, Ivana Castro, says about this latest expansion, “Having a presence in the Florida State capital will help us build the relationships we need to better support the current IT staffing needs and to prepare for future needs of these government agencies.”
TECKpert’s proprietary talent management platform gives the opportunity for candidates to be placed for the right fit quickly. Both public and private organizations rely on TECKpert to recruit, vet, hire and onboard new team members to their digital transformations. Staff augmentation is just one part of the TECKpert suite of services. TECKpert also offers technical consulting to support agencies and organizations through digital transformations of any size.
TECKpert’s technical expertise is focused in the areas of Web & Software Development, Mobile Development, IT & Cloud, Design & Creative, Digital Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics.
Tallahassee location address: 300 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee, FL 32301
TECKpert carries the designations below:
DBE - Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (Florida)
MBE- Minority Business Enterprise (Florida)
LDB - Local Developing Business (Miami-Dade)
SDB - Small Disadvantaged Business (SBA)
SBE - Small Business Enterprise (Miami-Dade)
For more information, reach out through the website at https://teckpert.com/government/.
Business Summary: TECKpert is a minority-owned, small business designated, tech consulting and staff augmentation business providing solutions to supplement or build technical teams. Since 2009, our highly skilled digital talent has implemented transformational solutions for a variety of organizations, large and small. Our talent is focused in providing solutions through web & software development, mobile development, IT & Cloud, Design & Creative, Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics. Our mission is to transform organizations with talent and technology. We are able to do this with the best talent available on our proprietary platform giving our clients the ability to scale-up or down, as necessary, based on needs of the project, contract and organization.
For more information on TECKpert, visit www.teckpert.com.
Contact: Mary Bargagliotti
Senior Marketing Associate – Available for interview
786-393-5826 ext 118
mbargagliotti@teckpert.com
Adrian Esquivel
TECKpert
+1 786-749-7740
email us here