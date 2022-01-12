The 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta to set sail tomorrow

MACAU, January 12 - The 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Zhuhai Municipality, and title-sponsored by MGM, will be held from 13 to 16 January 2022. 35 teams will compete for the championship title in three different competitions.

The organizers held a press conference today (12 January) to present the details of the event. Guests at the press conference included Pun Weng Kun, President of Sports Bureau; Ma Man Wai, President of the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Kenneth Feng, President, Chief Strategic and Financial Officer of MGM; Wong Man Tou, Head of Maritime Activities Department of the Marine and Water Bureau; Brian Sou, Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; Allen Lau and Christine Lam, Vice Presidents of Sports Bureau; Zhou Liang, Principle Race Officer; Shao Xianli, Chairman of the Jury; plus other guests and media representatives.

The 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta comprises three competitions: the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC), Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7) unified design group and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16) unified design group. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta and the Macao Cup International Regatta will bring together 21 teams competing at the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach. 14 sailing teams participated in the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16) unified design group will compete for the championship at the waters south of the Inner Harbour Channel off the Macau Science Center.

To allow residents to watch the racing action in close proximity and to experience the atmosphere of the event, a fleet parade will take place at 9 a.m. on 13 January and on 16 January, respectively. The participating vessels will set sail from Macau Fisherman's Wharf, pass through Macao Science Center, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center and Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, and return at Macao Tower. Residents may watch the parade in Macao along the coastal areas at the aforementioned locations.

The organizers have also arranged a spectating activity to watch the parade and the International Catamaran Invitational on 16 January. Residents who have previously collected the tickets are requested to arrive at the Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal at 7:30 a.m. on 16 January for boarding. In addition, a Hobie 16 boat will be on display at the Grande Praça of MGM Macau until 16 January.

To ensure that the event can be carried out under safe conditions, strict epidemic prevention measures will be implemented during the event. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and make arrangements for epidemic prevention in the event in accordance with the relevant guidelines and requirements issued by the Health Bureau.

For more details of the event, please visit the official website www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page and the “澳門國際體育盛事”(Macao Major Sporting Events)WeChat account.