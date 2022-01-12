UM Open Day to be moved online

MACAU, January 12 - The University of Macau (UM) Open Day has been a popular activity among Macao residents and has drawn many visitors over the years. Because of the epidemic, this year’s event to be held on 16 January (Sunday) will be moved online. Students, parents, and friends from Macao and overseas can participate in the Open Day activities online anytime, anywhere, between 11:00am and 5:00pm. They can learn more about UM’s admission requirements, academic characteristics, and research achievements, without visiting the campus.

Activities on the Open Day will include an online opening ceremony, admissions talks, academic talks, admission consultation, exhibitions, games, and a lucky draw. Students who are interested in studying at UM can learn more about departments or programmes of their choice, which will help them better prepare for the UM admission exam and the joint admission test in Macao (open for applications on 5 January).

For more information about the event, please visit https://openday.um.edu.mo/ or UM’s official account on WeChat or Facebook ‘University of Macau’. For enquiries, please contact UM’s Communications Office at 8822 8400 or co@um.edu.mo.

As a university of and for Macao, UM strives to co-develop the Greater Bay Area, integrate into national development strategy, and increase its degree of internationalisation. In addition to attracting outstanding students from around the world with its multicultural campus, UM adopts a residential college system to facilitate its ‘4-in-1’ model of education. The university has also established three state key laboratories to promote research in microelectronics, Chinese medical sciences, and internet of things for smart city development, respectively. Over the years, the university has brought together leading researchers from China and abroad, who are dedicated to contributing to the development of Macao, the Greater Bay Area, and China. In terms of international reputation, UM is currently ranked in the 201-250 bracket in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, with a global ranking of No 5 in International Outlook. The university is also among the top 1 per cent in ten subjects in the Essential Sciences Indicators (ESI) rankings. UM aspires to become an internationally recognised university of excellence through quality student-centred education, impactful research, and high-quality community service.