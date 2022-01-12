Submit Release
I-29 North reopened to traffic near Reynolds

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 North at mile marker 121 south of Reynolds. One lane will remain closed while cleanup efforts are ongoing.

I-29 North was previously closed from Exit 118 to 123 due to a traffic incident in the area.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

